This is how beautiful the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís is at 63 years old

Admin 16 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 51 Views

Without a doubt, Marco Antonio Solis, has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed the barriers of languages ​​and have been chanted by people from all over. However, in this note we will talk about who was the first woman who took him to the altar and how beautiful she is today.

As everybody know The Buki He is currently married to the former Cuban model, Cristy Solis, with whom he has two daughters named Marla Y Alison. However, to the surprise of many, the famous Mexican singer was tired before and it was with the talented Mexican artist, Beatriz Adriana who is currently 63 years old.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is how Andrea Meza spends her days, after finishing her mandate as Miss Universe

After being elected Miss Universe 2020, the Mexican model Andrea Meza he left what would …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved