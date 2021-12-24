This is how beautiful the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís is at 63 years old

Without a doubt, Marco Antonio Solis, has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed the barriers of languages ​​and have been chanted by people from all over. However, in this note we will talk about who was the first woman who took him to the altar and how beautiful she is today.

As everybody know The Buki He is currently married to the former Cuban model, Cristy Solis, with whom he has two daughters named Marla Y Alison. However, to the surprise of many, the famous Mexican singer was tired before and it was with the talented Mexican artist, Beatriz Adriana who is currently 63 years old.

For his part with the interpreter of the song “If you had not gone” she was married for four years, from 1983 to 1987 respectively. At that time the brilliant Aztec couple had a daughter named Beatriz Solís who currently follows in the footsteps of his parents. As for the reasons for the divorce, according to sources close to the couple, she got tired of the infidelities on the part of Marco Antonio. There is a strong version that confirms that The Buki he left his wife for Cristian Salas.

Since last year Beatriz Adriana has an official profile on Instagram and from there its popularity in the virtual world has grown abysmally. So much so that every time you post your followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how good you currently look as well as everything you share.

He recently shared on his profile of the aforementioned little camera network a photo with his daughter that showed how beautiful she currently looks at 63 years of age. In addition, the resemblance he has with his beautiful daughter is incredible. For his part, he added a comment to this image that says the following: “I love you daughter ??”.