This is how the Spanish League position table remained after the victory of Real Madrid in San Mamés

Thanks to a double by Frenchman Karim Benzema, Real Madrid won 1-2 on their visit to Athletic Club de Bilbao (10th) and is consolidated as the leader after the dispute this Wednesday of this advance match of the 21st day of the League Spanish 2021-2022.

In another match played this Wednesday, this time corresponding to matchday 9, Atlético de Madrid (5th) lost 2-1 in Granada (12th), conceding their fourth consecutive defeat.

Barely three minutes had passed, when Benzema left a stamp of his quality: after receiving a pass from Toni Kross at the apex of the area, the French striker connected a poisoned shot that slipped next to the long post of the goal defended by the young Julen Agirrezabala .

Only four minutes later, Benzema took advantage of a bad rejection by the Basque defense to place his team with two goals ahead, an unexpected reward since Real Madrid appeared in Bilbao without many of its players, infected with covid-19 ( Modric, Marcelo, Asensio, Alaba, Rodrygo, Isco, Bale and Lunin).

When it seemed that Athletic could throw in the towel, the team coached by Marcelino García Toral reduced differences with a beautiful shot from Oihan Sancet (10) and subdued the rival team in many phases of the match, even deserving to have achieved a point.

The victory allows Real Madrid to finish the year as the outstanding leader of the Spanish League with 46 points, 8 more than Sevilla and 13 more than Betis, 16 more than Rayo Vallecano, 17 more than Atlético and 18 more than Barcelona.

On the eve of Diego Simeone turning 10 years at the helm of Atlético de Madrid, the Argentine coach lives one of his worst moments after conceding the fourth consecutive defeat, this Wednesday against Granada.

The mattress team started the game well, getting ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from the Portuguese Joao Felix as soon as he started (2), but the locals turned the score around with goals from the Venezuelan Darwin Machís (17) and the veteran Jorge Molina (61 ).

This new Atlético defeat, the fourth in a row, something unprecedented in Simeone’s 10 years on the rojiblanco bench, takes Atlético away from its options to revalidate the league title. Worse still, Atlético complicates the first of the season’s objectives, qualifying for the next Champions League.