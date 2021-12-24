This is the reason why they struck down Shakira in the networks

In the last hours, the magazine Glamor Spain shared in its networks an interview that the medium carried out with the singer Shakira. After the launch of the note, the Colombian was a trend in networks, after being criticized for the Spanish accent with which she expressed herself.

Shakira She is the most successful Latin singer in the world of the last 20 years, has more than 300 million records sold, winner of 13 Latin Grammys and 3 Grammys, admired and loved by her fans; It is a trend in recent hours due to harsh criticism received for his way of expressing himself.

Fans seem not to forgive the Colombian for losing her native Colombian accent. Born in Barranquilla Colombia, the artist has been in a relationship with Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué for more than 10 years. The employment situation of her partner has led her to settle in Spain permanently and develop a daily family life with her two young children Milan and Sasha. However, despite this situation, his audience was outraged according to the way the Colombian was spoken in the Spanish language.

In a fragment of the interview, when referring to the performance of her son Milan playing drums, Shakira said “My son Milan is already learning to play the drums, well because as his mother is so ‘bad’ because he is already playing. I hope he plays better than his mother. ” Expressions like these are what condemned the artist who received harsh criticism.

Some of the comments made by the followers of Glamor Spain and that can be read on the magazine’s Instagram account: “She speaks according to the nationality of her partner, first Mexican, then Argentine and now Spanish, hopefully she doesn’t mess with a Russian haha ​​”,” You fall ill with that fake accent “,” More fake the Spanish accent … For God’s sake! ” , “Ay Shak I miss that coastal accent! “. Said his fans. Despite the criticism, the singer has remained silent, as always. He prefers to stay out of negative comments and thus in this way Shakira manages to cool down the issues that harm it.