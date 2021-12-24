This is the reason why they struck down Shakira in the networks

Admin 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 34 Views

In the last hours, the magazine Glamor Spain shared in its networks an interview that the medium carried out with the singer Shakira. After the launch of the note, the Colombian was a trend in networks, after being criticized for the Spanish accent with which she expressed herself.

Shakira She is the most successful Latin singer in the world of the last 20 years, has more than 300 million records sold, winner of 13 Latin Grammys and 3 Grammys, admired and loved by her fans; It is a trend in recent hours due to harsh criticism received for his way of expressing himself.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved