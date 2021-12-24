This is the WISH that Silvia Pinal could NEVER fulfill for Vicente Fernández | VIDEO

On the occasion of the delicate state of health of Silvia Pinal we will reveal the last wish of Vicente Fernandez With the actress, which could never come true, this wish would have meant a lot to two of the most influential families in the entertainment world in Mexico.

In the past, the leading actress Silvia Pinal and “Charro de Huentitán” were great friends and colleagues, sharing credit in various productions and different scenarios, causing the commotion of their followers in those years.

Well it turns out there was a desire very deep on the part of both to unite their legacies but, unfortunately this never It happened and we were left with the desire of what would have been.

Vicente Fernandez He died on December 12, leaving an impossible gap to fill in the Mexican spectacle and now it is the actress who is suffering and fears for her life.

This Thursday the first actress Silvia Pinal She was rushed to a hospital after presenting strong symptoms of COVID-19, so her health is quite delicate.

This is the WISH that Silvia Pinal could NEVER fulfill Vicente Fernández

It turns out that the desire of Chente coincided with that of Doña Silvia Pinal Well, they both planned to become family but this never it could be specified.

Vicente Fernandez and Silvia Pinal wanted to be related to nothing more and nothing less than the courtship between Alejandra Guzmán and the colt, Alejandro Fernández.

But how do we know this never It happened and the singers followed lives and destinies very different from what their parents would have wanted.

In this interview Silvia Pinal confesses the desire I had with Chente: