This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, who lived the matriarch’s illness on the front line after she suffered a brain hemorrhage at home and generated a natural coma until December 9, when she died in a hospital in Mexico City.

Her family has not stopped having good communication with the press from the medical reports to the prayers that were made public for the actress’s health to improve. For her daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, there is another important issue to touch as her inheritance. “I have not yet thought about seeing all those things, because we have been more respectful of the novena, of everything for my mother. Everything will come calmly. It’s horrible, from the beginning, to be thinking about those things, no. Between us everything is arranged and it will be seen in time, right now there is no rush, “he said.

“[La herencia] It’s in order, but right now I can’t talk about it. I’m more focused on my mother’s novena and all that. Now, for nothing, it will come with time, as I said. He left everything in order, obviously, because he traveled and worked. It is obvious that yes ”, he specified.

“If he left a will, that will be seen later,” he added to his speech with the media. Likewise, he narrated how he is carrying out the grieving process before the death of his mother. “Right now I assimilated it more. In those days I thought my mom was traveling, working like she always did. I did not drop the 20 [asimilaba la muerte] yet. Right now she already hit me and she will hit me more when I take her to rest with my little brother, ”he said.

Other people who spoke out for the death of Carmen Salinas was Eric del Castillo, who assured that he was criticized on social networks for his statements a few weeks ago. “They criticized me because I commented, but I have every reason in the world, Carmelita [Salinas] She was not a great beauty, she did not have a statuesque body; however, he was smart enough to succeed in this race in every way, “he said.

Eric del Castillo not only commented on the death of Salinas, but also of the legendary singer, Vicente Fernández.