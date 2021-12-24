This is what will happen to the bulky inheritance of Carmen Salinas

After two weeks -on December 9- after the death of Carmen Salinas at the age of 82 in a hospital in the capital of Mexico, as a result of several weeks in intensive care after a cerebral hemorrhage, the family of the beloved actress had communication with the press to tell how the duel is lived, as much as they related when Salinas was ill.

María Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of the protagonist of the musical Aventurera, made public the news about what destiny the inheritance of Carmen Salinas placeholder image: “I have not yet thought about seeing all those things, because we have been more in the respect of the novena, everything for my mother. Everything will come calmly. It is horrible, from the beginning. Between us everything is arranged and it will be seen with him time, right now there is no rush, “he revealed to the press.

Giving security, María Eugenia commented that “the inheritance It’s in order, but right now I can’t talk about it. I’m more focused on my mother’s novena and all that. Now, for nothing, it will come with time, as I said. In turn, he added that “If he left a will, that will be seen later.”

The daughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image He opened up in his heart and soul, recounting how he has handled this duel after the absence of his mother. “Right now I have assimilated it more. In those days I thought that my mother was traveling, working as she always did. Right now she already hit me and she will hit me more when I take her to rest with my little brother,” he declared.

Undoubtedly, the absence of the enormous actress and also producer and part of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies will be more noticeable at the Christmas table, where Carmen Salinas placeholder image She will be remembered by her family and close friends who gather in her honor for the festivities.