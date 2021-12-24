This is what will happen to the bulky inheritance of Carmen Salinas

After two weeks -on December 9- after the death of Carmen Salinas at the age of 82 in a hospital in the capital of Mexico, as a result of several weeks in intensive care after a cerebral hemorrhage, the family of the beloved actress had communication with the press to tell how the duel is lived, as much as they related when Salinas was ill.

María Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of the protagonist of the musical Aventurera, made public the news about what destiny the inheritance of Carmen Salinas placeholder image: “I have not yet thought about seeing all those things, because we have been more in the respect of the novena, everything for my mother. Everything will come calmly. It is horrible, from the beginning. Between us everything is arranged and it will be seen with him time, right now there is no rush, “he revealed to the press.

