This said James Rodríguez on his return to play with Al Rayyan – International Football – Sports

Al Rayyan they lost on the eve of good night on a visit to Qatar SC 1-0. A game that had as a novelty the return of James Rodriguez to the courts.

The Colombian midfielder had not played since November when he participated in the FIFA World Cup qualifying date in Qatar 2022 and it took more than a month to reappear in the Qatari team.

James Rodríguez at Al Rayyan.

On this occasion, James did not start as a starter in the game, but he was on the substitute bench.

The Colombian entered 12 minutes into the first half, due to the injury of his teammate Hashim Ali.

Just three minutes after James’s entry, Sebastián Soria, a 38-year-old Uruguayan nationalized Qatari, scored the only goal of the game for the local team. A cross from the left side that the captain of the rival team of Al Rayyan capitulated.

James’ performance

James was not a great protagonist of the game and the lack of rhythm that he carries for the month he lasted without competing was noted. Yacine Brahimi, captain of Al Rayyan, had the most chances to tie the game. However, he failed to equalize the score.

“Different Christmas but never stopping learning. I felt pretty good today. Always positive,” he wrote the ’10’ on his Instagram account.

Next Wednesday Al Rayyan will visit Al-Shamal in their last match of 2021.