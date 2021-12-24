This was the reaction of Kate Winslet when she saw Leonardo DiCaprio again

Thai beach where DiCaprio performed resumes tourism 0:57

(CNN) – Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship will continue, regardless of distance or time.

When the two Oscar-winning actors met in Los Angeles after nearly three years due to the covid-19 pandemic, it was emotional.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told The Guardian. “I have known him since the middle of my life! It is not that I am in New York or that he was in London and had the opportunity to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. so many friends around the world, we have missed each other because of covid-19 “.

The two starred together as Jack and Rose in the 1997 hit movie “Titanic” and later acted as husband and wife in the 2008 movie “Revolutionary Road.”

Kate Winslet also reflected on how young they were when they filmed “Titanic.”

“I turned 21 on that recording, and Leo turned 22,” he said nostalgically according to the outlet.

Winslet, now 46, and DiCapario, 47, have done quite well in the 25 years since they met on the ship’s set.

“He’s my friend, a very close friend,” Winslet said. “We are united for life.”