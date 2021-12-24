Three NYC subway stations will offer booster doses against COVID-19 – Telemundo New York (47)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Wednesday three emerging vaccination sites to place the booster dose against COVID-19.

The sites offer the Moderna booster dose at the station Times Square-42nd St and of Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av / 74 St. They will also offer at Grand Central Station.

The New York State funded program gives anyone, including those visiting New York, the opportunity to receive their booster shot without an appointment.

TIMES SQUARE STATION

The operation in Times Square-42nd St It takes place every day until Friday, December 31, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, except Saturday, Christmas Day, December 25.

JACKSON HEIGHTS-ROOSEVELT AVE STATION / 74 ST

The Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av / 74 St site will be open from Tuesday, December 21 to Thursday, December 23 between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

GRAND CENTRAL STATION

Additionally, the MTA will begin offering booster injections at Grand Central Terminal from Monday, December 27 through Thursday, December 30 between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The MTA’s successful vaccination program has brought pop-up sites to station stops since its launch on May 12, 2021.

“With the increase in recent cases due to the Omicron variant, we want to ensure that New Yorkers have the opportunity to receive their booster shots as quickly and conveniently as possible, especially with the holidays just around the corner,” said the Acting President of the MTA and Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber. “By placing these vaccination sites for booster shots in high-traffic areas of the transit system, we hope that many will seize the opportunity to further protect themselves and their loved ones.”