Tomás, Martín Redrado’s son, celebrated his birthday in New York – GENTE Online

Tomás Redrado, the son of the economist and former public official Martin Redrado and Ivana Pagés, celebrated her 26th birthday in New York City surrounded by friends. Tomás decided to celebrate it in Lamonte, a charming French restaurant in Williamsburg, the trendy neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Tomás is the eldest son of the former President of the Central Bank of the Nation and Pagés -the youngest is named Martina- for some time he decided to settle in Miami, Florida, to give life to his ideas linked to his artistic passion.

The birthday event was organized by the Argentine PR, Gaby alvarez, who was accompanied by his partner, the designer Lucrecia Gamundi, based in New York City and will spend Christmas there.

Tomás is a young artist and young gallery owner who is highly regarded in the Miami scene for his creation of Tomás Redrado Art, which he set up in the city to showcase works by talented Argentine artists. Works of Marta Minujín, Eduardo Hoffman, Luis Wells, Diego Bianchi, Mariana Ferrari, etc.

Within the international Art Basel exhibition, held at the beginning of December, Tomás was able to link his academic training as an economist with art: he was in charge of promoting the NFT (No Token Fungibles) platform, with projections on the external walls of Pérez Art Museum Miami, and start talking about crypto you.