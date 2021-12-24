Traditions unite the family of Mayrín Villanueva

From Silvita’s department, her character in Neighbors, Mayrín Villanueva share what to follow Christmas traditions It has been a good formula to keep together a modern family, integrated in his case by his children, his and both.

In fact, he adds, Christmas is the most anticipated time. At the beginning of December, the actress begins her vacations, which are part of the illusion that she has forged with her children and her husband, the actor Eduardo Santamarina.

“The snow is always at Christmas and the beach at New Years,” he says in an interview.

Every year the members of his family, but especially his youngest daughter, 12-year-old Julia, enthusiastically ask, are we going to do the exchange?

“It’s all about going to look for the exchange gift together, first we find out, and we all go out to look at the same time and it’s fun because you hide from the one who touched you.

“I divide a big cake and Neighbors have a part, the rest is my family, my friends and my projects”: MAYRÍN VILLANUEVA, Actress.

“We are very excited because it is not the great gift, it is a small amount, but it is time to go find it together”, shares Villanueva.

In his house he still comes Santa claus for all. Together with Sebastián, Romina, José Eduardo, Roberto and Julia (between 12 and 21 years old) they set up the little tree days before, write their letters and even enjoy the mischief “that elves do”.

She and Eduardo both enjoy reuniting their families, although sometimes they have to divide them; sometimes they celebrate with the actor’s family and sometimes with hers. Last year they managed to get them together and he hopes that this one can enjoy all his children, even the oldest ones.

“It is getting more and more complicated because the kids already have adult activities, they walk up and down, some already work and others continue studying. The advantage of these dates is that it is something universal where everyone leaves space to spend Christmas together ”.

The actress is married to Eduardo Santamarina; Julia is their daughter. Photo: Instagram.

During the pandemic, Mayrín, who turned 50 years old, participated in the new version of Rubí, acted in the program Bachelor with children and is currently starring in the telenovela If we are left (current version of Woman’s look), alongside Marcus Ornellas, and the program Neighbors, whose character Silvia, the neighbor from 201, has been around since the series was created.

“Silvita is already a character as if she were Mayrín, my second soul. I divide it like a big cake and Neighbors have a well-made part and in everything else there are my family, my friends, my other projects ”.

