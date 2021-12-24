United, Delta and JetBlue Cancel Hundreds of Flights in New York and New Jersey | Univision 41 New York WXTV

On one of the busiest days of the year – about 5 million were expected to travel by air this holiday – United, Delta and JetBlue airlines have announced the cancellation of flights, including the airports in New York and New Jersey. , due to the increase in covid-19 cases.
Flights canceled by airport
These are the cancellations per airport so far, according to the Flight Aware site.
Newark: 72 cancellations.
JFK: 39 cancellations.
LaGuardia: 21 cancellations
Passengers are advised to confirm their flights with the airlines before leaving home.
On Thursday United Airlines said 112 flights were canceled for Friday due “to an increase in covid cases that limit the availability of the crew,” according to a statement to travelers.
In the morning of this friday United had 82 flights canceled.
“The increase in omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United spokesman said, according to ABC7.
“As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and we are notifying affected customers in advance to come to the airport. We regret the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on track for the holidays. “, he pointed.
On the other hand, Delta Airlines has canceled more than 120 flights, and as of this morning there were 75 flights canceled.
“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights, before canceling around 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay. in their vacation travel plans, “Delta said in a statement to Univision 41.
He added: “The people at Delta are working hard to get you where you need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight.”
JetBlue has about 151 canceled flights so far.
