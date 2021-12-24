Valentino Martin: this is what Ricky Martin’s little son looks like today

Ricky Martin has stood out for many years in the entertainment world. From a young age, he showed the talent necessary to shine on stage and to conquer audiences around the world.

However, there was one side of him that we hadn’t seen yet: being a father. For quite a long time, the singer had the great dream of having children and raising them with all the love in the world. Finally, he did it. On August 5, 2008, the interpreter welcomed Matteo Y Valentino martin, who joined his family and became the light of his eyes. The twins were the first children of the actor, who later also became the father of Renn Martin-Yosef and Lucía Martin-Yosef.

The truth is that the singer is quite reserved with the lives of his children. Although it usually shows them on social networks, not many details are known about them. Except for Valentino, who enjoys TikTok and does not stop uploading videos.

How does Valentino Martin look today?

Like any child of 13 years and in full adolescence, Valentino martin He is a fan of social networks. Eldest son of Ricky Martin decided to join TikTok, where it did not take long to upload his own videos.

The truth is that the account that was created in the famous application goes a bit unnoticed. This is because the user’s name is tigamingno8, which has nothing to do with his real name. However, the little boy managed to get a total of 6,089 followers. In the videos that he shares, you can see how his day to day is, where he has fun doing different challenges and using audios that are in trend.

In addition, Valentino martin He also takes advantage of his luxurious and exuberant mansion to record the different videos that he publishes. This means that it is not always filmed in the same room, but rather rotates between locations.

In this way, fans can get a glimpse of the home of Ricky Martin. Based on the shared videos, you can see the child’s room and also a game space with gamers chairs. Of course, you can also see his brother Matteo and the smallest of the house.

Through the videos posted on TikTok, we can also notice that the young man has grown quite a bit and is no longer a baby. Nowadays, Valentino is 13 years old and it can be seen that the features of his face have changed over time.

However, he still looks a lot like his dad. He is a very handsome and stylish young man. For example, her hair is completely tousled, making her long bangs stand out and look completely.

As for his future and if he wants to follow the same path as his father, it is still too early to know. There is no doubt that the young man enjoys making videos, and perhaps he could become a youtuber or streamer. Whatever you do, Ricky Martin revealed that he will always be by his side to support him.