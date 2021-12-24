Venezuela’s “Starbucks” Usurps Chain Name; marks are demarcated

The American brand confirmed that they do not have the We Proudly Serve Starbucks coffee program in Venezuela.

Through a press release, Nestlé Venezuela also denied being part of this store.

Internet users shared images and videos of the place that received them with the iconic mermaid logo of the coffee brand.

The alleged opening of a branch of Starbucks in Venezuela, caused a stir in that country, especially on social media.

Through information revealed by the Starbucks chain to Merca 2.0, their position was made known, ensuring that they have nothing to do with this new branch, of the company in Yeet Market, located in Las Mercedes, in Caracas, Venezuela.

“We can confirm that we do not have the We Proudly Serve Starbucks coffee program in Venezuela at this time.”says the brand through the statement.

“Starbucks is proud to contribute to the culture of coffee consumption in Latin America for nearly 20 years, creating a space where our customers can connect around an excellent cup of the highest quality coffee,” added part of the statement.

Likewise, the American brand details that Nestlé is the exclusive Starbucks distributor of this program, a Swiss multinational that also came out of this establishment.

Through a press release, Nestle Venezuela He pointed out that “given the recent mentions of the alleged relationship between Nestlé Venezuela with the opening of a beverage establishment that uses the Starbucks coffee brand. the company informs the general public that Nestlé Venezuela has not been contacted nor is it involved in the commercialization of these products in the country ”.

Initially, the Venezuelan media reported that the store located inside the supermarket Yeet Market in that Caracas town does not belong to Starbucks, but was opened by the program “We proudly serve” (we serve with pride) in collaboration with Nestlé Venezuela.

Does “Starbucks” open in Venezuela?

This past Monday the name of Starbucks became a trend on Twitter after its alleged opening in Venezuelan lands. Internet users shared images and videos of the place that welcomed them with the iconic mermaid logo of the coffee brand, welcoming them.

In the hundreds of videos and images that were posted on Twitter, you can see the facade of the place that is composed of wooden staves. While in the upper part it has a terrace where the popular outdoor tables with green umbrellas are installed, a characteristic color of the American brand.

#NOW | Nestlé Venezuela disassociates itself from #Starbucks: We Proudly Serve, recently opened in Caracas, Las Mercedes. “Nestlé Venezuela has not been contacted nor is it involved in the commercialization of these products in the country” pic.twitter.com/RHKhR5D3qk – Leo Castillo (@LeoCastilloVe) December 22, 2021

But also what caught the attention of the tweeters and the Venezuelan public is the menu offered by the place, consisting of a segment of coffee (hot or cold) with options to order espresso, American macciato caramel macciato, cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate and frapucchinos. As the offer of teas is composed of Teavana blends with options of hot, cold, cold with milk and chai latte.

This establishment’s bakery is made up of options such as bagels, little pieces, and cakes.

It was also announced that the place does not exclusively sell coffee. It is a space within the new 24-hour supermarket called Yeet Market, which sells other imported brands in the South American country.

