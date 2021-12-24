Verstappen gave Checo Pérez an incredible Christmas present

Editorial Mediotiempo

Max verstappen has not stopped recognizing how important the work of Sergio perez so that he could achieve the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship 2021, although that support he received it wasn’t enough for me to give him a nice Christmas present.

Dutch he left that giving gifts is not his thingThe one he gave to the Mexican pilot before they both started their vacations, one that was more part of an intense trolling than an acknowledgment to his partner.

“Dear Czech, I wish you a merry ChristmasWhich is why I want to give you something you can use to make your racing days more enjoyable. Good, I know how thirsty you can be there so I hope this present can help”Max read, while Checo watched him attentively.

The final part of the message referred to the United States Grand Prix, in which Checo Pérez had complications with his hydration system from the first laps, so he finished the race thirsty.

And what was the gift?

Verstappen gave Checo a plastic jug while saying “so you will never run without waterDo you think that is enough?

It is worth mentioning that at Red Bull they like to have a good time with these types of videos, and just as Checo had to suffer it on other occasions, Max has had a bad time with such infamous gifts.