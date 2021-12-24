Vicente Fernández, reveal strong decision of Doña Cuquita | Instagram

“A woman with well placed ovaries”, this is how Alex Fernández, son of Alejandro Fernández spoke about his grandmother Doña Cuquita, who against the wishes of the family would make a strong decision after the departure of Vicente Fernández.

María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, lived for a long time next to Vicente Fernandez Gomez at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, from which they made their home; However, after the Mexican singer’s departure, the family indicated that it would be best for the artist’s wife to stay in the apartment they acquired near the Country 2000 Hospital, where her husband stayed for more than four months.

El Potrillo’s son described his grandmother as a woman with well placed ovaries, as she confronted her family to impose her decision to return and stay at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, and indeed, no one could beat her.

But Grandma has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch, she said she wanted to go yes or yes, no one can say no to her. And well there she is, she is already at peace, it was a very difficult duel but we are assimilating it, shared Alex Fernández.

The young singer part of the famous Fernández Dynasty forged by Don Vicente Fernández shared that his grandfather’s departure has been quite difficult and that the first days he could not stop crying; However, over the days it has been something that he has assimilated.

Vicente Fernández, reveal Doña Cuquita’s strong decision. Photo: Instagram.



It is difficult, but little by little we are getting used to the idea because you do not believe it. In the first days I could not stop crying, fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious; The first days I didn’t stop crying, but little by little you get mental.

A few days ago the information had emerged that Doña Cuquita had ended up in the hospital. According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the wife of Vicente Fernandez He was in the aforementioned apartment when he decided it was time to return to Los Tres Potrillos and told his driver to do so.

While at home, María del Refugio had a mishap and hit her arm, resulting in a fissure whereby her arm was immobilized with a splint.

It is said that due to this type of situation and the enormous memories that exist in that place, the family believed that the best thing was that the wife of the Mexican idol did not return to live there, but his desire to stay at home was stronger. house that the love of his life gave him.