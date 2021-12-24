Vicente Fernández: They assure that Alejandra Fernández is the singer’s biological daughter and not adoptive

Almost two weeks after the death of Vicente Fernández details of his private life continue to come to light and one of those that has undoubtedly generated interest is the origin of his adopted daughter Alejandra Fernandez.

According to the Argentine journalist Olga Wornat, in her book “The Last King”, an unauthorized biography of the “Charro de Huentitán”, Alejandra Fernández is his biological and non-adoptive daughter, as was reported for years.

According to the writer, Alejandra was the product of the alleged extramarital relationship that Don Vicente Fernández had with Gloria Abarca, sister of Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita.

Alejandra Fernández’s story

Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita decided to adopt Alejandra Fernández at 40 days of birthIn an interview taken up by the site Infobae, the interpreter of “Divine Women” explained that since he met the little girl he felt a great connection that he decided to stay with her.

“Alejandra is the daughter of Gloria, a sister of my wife. But since I had no daughters … Alejandra’s story was, I don’t know, 40 days old, so it was my birthday and I lived in Guadalajara, and she left the girl with me “, He said.

“I played with her until she made her sleepy. Then I put her in the crib and said: ‘go to sleep now’ and she fell asleep. With that they beat me”He added.

The version exposed by the media indicates that the minor did not know the truth about her parents until she was four years old, when her biological mother wanted to separate her from Vicente and Cuquita, however the affective bond they had created was so strong that she did not have more remedy than to return her home.

Nowadays Alejandra Fernández keeps a low profile, away from the media. She is a graphic designer and is dedicated to the manufacture and design of bags.

During Vicente Fernández’s funeral at the VFG Arena, the young woman was with her brothers and her mother, giving the last goodbye to her father.