Video of the moment when Pavel Núñez’s bicycle was stolen

The Dominican singer-songwriter Pavel Nunez He denounced through his Instagram account that he was the victim of the theft of his bike.

“Apparently this petty rogue who stole my bike yesterday, they told him “look, under a tarp, at the end of the covered parking lot, there is the bike of a singer that he only thinks of guitars and songs, so go take his bike that, although there are cameras, he will not realize how much ”oh surprise! I caught you caught and yes, I laugh, full of helplessness, but it makes me laugh, since you have to be very, very bad in the head to do that, God forgive him and that the bike take you to your destination. @policard put your hand and let the speech be noticed.

Through various videos published in their social networks, of singer exposed the moment when the antisocial extracted the bike of his property, and tagged the National Police without knowing if he made the formal complaint to the entity.

Although, with a touch of humor, the singer-songwriter expressed his concern that an action of this type would happen in homes.

“What impotence. And he enters straight, that is, someone from there specified where he was, entering as if he also lived there,” questioned a user.