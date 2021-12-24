VIDEO: What became of Carmen Elena Figueroa, the unforgettable representative of El Salvador in Miss Universe 1975?

The final gala of the 1975 edition of the renowned international contest took place at the National Gymnasium of San Salvador, in which the Salvadoran candidate was among the semifinalists.

Many Salvadorans remember the night of July 19, 1975, when compatriot Carmen Elena Figueroa, just 20 years old, was named one of the 12 semifinalists in that year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant, which was held in cuscatleca land. It was the first time that a Central American country had become the venue for this contest and the second time that a Latin American nation held it.

It was the beauty, elegance, charisma, eloquence and intelligence of Carmen, which allowed her to occupy that privileged position among the other 81 candidates from all the continents of the planet. Before her, such a feat had only been carried out by Maribel Arrieta, in 1955. Then it was repeated by Eleonora Carrillo, in 1995, and Milena Mayorga, in 1996.

That night, hundreds of people, including the Salvadoran president of that time, Colonel Arturo Armando Molina, witnessed an unprecedented spectacle, which took place on a spectacular stage that emulated an ancient Mayan city with an imposing pre-Columbian pyramid, placed in the National Gymnasium. This scenario has been considered one of the most ostentatious and beautiful in the entire history of Miss Universe.

The gala began with the exhibition of a folkloric ballet, whose members represented residents of Panchimalco, who carried palms adorned with flowers. Then the contestants appeared before the public with their respective typical costumes. Later, a video was shown with the candidates wearing bathing suits; the location of the parade was the Los Chorros tourist center.

Next, the presenter Bob Parker announced the 12 semifinalists —among them the Salvadoran Carmen Elena Figueroa—, who participated in the rounds of questions, swimsuits and evening dresses. Part of this moment was remembered on the official Facebook of “Miss Universe”, where you can see the representative of the “Tom Thumb of America” ​​parading, wearing a turquoise dress.

What does not stop drawing attention in the video is the way in which the band was placed on Figueroa; since instead that the cloth with the name of “El Salvador” fell from his right shoulder to his left hip; the band was placed on his waist.

Then the qualifying jury chose the five finalists, who went on to another voting phase. Unfortunately, the host candidate was not included at that stage. The winner was Anne Marie Pohtamo from Finland, who became the second representative from her country to win the title.

After 46 years of that unforgettable moment in Miss Universe, what happened to Carmen Elena Figueroa?

More than four decades after being one of the 12 semifinalists, Figueroa is far from having led the life of a beauty queen, that chapter was closed when the contest ended. Since then he knew that he did not want to dedicate himself to this type of activity for the rest of his life and preferred to resume his university studies and start a family.

The discipline and self-sufficiency that characterize her not only prompted her to continue with her higher education but also to found her own insurance company, which she currently runs; while enjoying her role as mother, wife and grandmother.

Added to this is her participation in party politics that came in 2000, but it was only until 2006 that she accepted public responsibility and became a candidate for deputy for the ARENA party. From that year on, she was a deputy until 2015, for the department of San Salvador.

