Visiting New York City, considered “the city that never sleeps”

Fresh, cosmopolitan, crowded, constantly evolving … the Big Apple combines the splendor of the big city with the charm of a small town. Amid Gotham’s iconic landmarks and towering skyscrapers, you’ll experience a vibrant culture that permeates each of the city’s distinctive neighborhoods and districts.











© Provided by Puros Viajes





Follow trendsetters in the East Village and Brooklyn to visit independent boutiques, iconic bakeries, and trendy cafes. Afterward, browse the shelves of the elegant stores that line Fifth Avenue, admire the cutting-edge art collections at MoMA and the Met, catch a memorable show on Broadway, or sit down for a meal at the latest “it” restaurant.











© Provided by Puros Viajes





As the most populous city in the US, located at the forefront of food, fashion and the arts, New York requires stamina. But don’t let the frenetic sights and sounds of the Big Apple keep you from soaking up its greatness. Enlist the help of a local to help you navigate everything.

Stroll through the concrete jungle and you’ll discover roaring cabs speeding down bustling blocks, fast-paced pedestrians strolling their way to trendy tent galleries and cocktail bars, and the neon lights of Times Square flashing at all hours. And yet the twinkling city lights and chaotic corners also invite you to seize every minute of New York, explore each enclave, and create your own urban adventure. H

There are endless ways to spend your time in the city that never sleeps, but before you go, stop and look around: what is here today will be transformed into something bigger and better tomorrow.

Culture and customs

New York City is one of the most densely populated cities in the world. So it should come as no surprise that it is also one of the most diverse. The city is known for its ethnic neighborhoods, as well as its pioneering status in the country, which makes it difficult to define a specific “culture” of the Big Apple. As home to the most vibrant fashion and theater scenes in the country and a large contingent of schools and Wall Street on top of that, New York is also home to a large gay community, as well as many students, artists, fashionistas, writers, businessmen, etc. .

What to do in New York City

Even if you aren’t mesmerized by the city’s soaring skyscrapers and landmarks, you’ll be impressed by its burgeoning art, food, fashion, and nightlife scenes. You can spend the morning browsing the designer shelves on Fifth Avenue and the afternoon taking in breathtaking views of the city from the Top of the Rock observation deck or from the seat of a helicopter. Or, if you are an art lover, you can admire the impressive works on display at the Met and Guggenheim before feasting on ethnic food in Chinatown or Little Italy.











© Provided by Puros Viajes





If you still have some energy (and cash) left, don’t miss your chance to grab tickets to an award-winning Broadway show or hop into one of the low-key rooftop bars and jazz clubs that light up the Meatpacking District after the to become night.

Source: Wherever I Will Travel