Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Friday, December 24

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Control any urge to shop unnecessarily, especially on this day. Your family life is shaken by the presence of someone you haven’t seen for a long time. Avoid falling into arguments over money or power. Don’t put yourself on the level of someone who doesn’t even know what they want in life. Lucky numbers: 7, 20, 47.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You benefit in the area of ​​work and in everything that is related to money. You feel more responsible and aware of your expenses. You will approach those you love and show them your love with gestures and words. You value very much what you have, what you have achieved with effort and sacrifice. Lucky numbers: 36, 27, 29.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Be patient with the people you love, especially on this good night. Someone apologizes to you for a past matter, accept them. Do not allow resentment or hatred in your soul. It is time to sow for the future. Go in search of greater financial stability. Lucky numbers: 3, 29, 35.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your home is flooded with joy and love on this Christmas Eve. You will like to share with your loved ones and display your talents as an excellent host that you are. Culinary arts will catch your eye. You will be in to experience new dishes and flavors in these festivities. Lucky numbers: 14, 29, 44.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Holidays such as the celebration of Christmas could leave you vulnerable to depression. The presence of someone in your life whom you can trust and vent will be enough to make you feel better. Those loved ones you miss are very close to you. Lucky numbers: 41, 32, 19.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Relax and get involved in your plans for celebrating this Christmas Eve. Take care of your part of giving love and you will surely begin to receive it in abundance. In sentimental matters, you continue to suffer from insecurities that have no foundation. Enjoy the moment. Lucky numbers: 25, 18, 7.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

It is time to establish a proper balance in your life. Put up with the lifestyle you are leading a bit. You need to rest. Clear your mind of so many pressures, of so many responsibilities that have been thrown on you lately. Enjoy the festivities, but don’t overdo it. Lucky numbers: 31, 48, 32.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

It is imperative that you organize yourself like never before, especially on this special day. Do not leave anything to chance as it does not suit you. This will be a day in which you will be extremely busy, moving from one place to another. Prepare early for the fight. Lucky numbers: 10, 1, 51.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

It is time to start sowing for the future, to orient yourself in the right direction. Communicate with your partner and know their feelings thoroughly. Listen carefully without interrupting. Take advantage of the Christmas Eve celebration to bond more with your loved ones. Lucky numbers: 17, 2, 35.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Keep going, conquering ground on a professional level. The planetary energy favors you in relation to children, family and home, so you can make this day and this Christmas Eve a very special one. Every trip abroad benefits you as it will serve as your experience. Lucky numbers: 20, 4, 16.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Luck is on your side now, especially on this good night. Planetary energy drives you to achieve your dreams. What seemed distant to you is now your reality. You show yourself that wanting is power. You will have the wisdom to be able to deal with everything that comes your way. Lucky numbers: 9, 42, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You calm down, you become better oriented about what you want to achieve. This will be a very harmonious day for you. You will feel relaxed, free from pressure. You will take everything with infinite calm and you will enjoy it more. You will go after what gives you security both emotionally and materially. Lucky numbers: 14, 11, 3.