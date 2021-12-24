“We have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to win a championship”

2021-12-23
Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez he does not think of abandoning the ship aurinegro. The Mexican coach spoke with TEN after losing the final to Olimpia of the tournament Opening-2022.
The strategist confirmed that he is already in negotiations to extend his agreement with the machine for at least one more year. He also appreciated the loss to the Lions, who swept him 3-0 on aggregate.
“Obviously no one likes to lose, right now it is a feeling of bitterness that has to do with what could have been. There is nothing left but to look for the next step, which is to be a champion ”, he began by saying.
For him ‘Colt’ Gutierrez, the improvement has been seen in its Real Spain in the time that it has been. “In 12 months that we have been here, the difference was noticed and we put the team with the prominence it should have and that pending issue is to seek the championship.”
What was missing or what did this Real Spain stop doing in order not to win the title? “We gave many advantages in the first game, a 2-0 conditions everything and here when we had the opportunity to get closer, it ended in a counterattack and they killed us. We don’t take advantage of those important moments. A final and a highly competitive match will not forgive you for that ”.
When asked about its continuity in the machine, it was clear in saying that they had been evaluating its renewal from before. “We are working on it with Mr. Elías (Burbara), I will stay for at least one more year, we will see how everything develops and thus plan for next year.”
Finally, the Aztec helmsman of the Honduran runner-up club already valued the possible signings. “The team is ready for more things, we have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to be up to the task and win a championship.”