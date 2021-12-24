“We have to strengthen ourselves in some positions to win a championship”

2021-12-23

Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez he does not think of abandoning the ship aurinegro. The Mexican coach spoke with TEN after losing the final to Olimpia of the tournament Opening-2022.

The strategist confirmed that he is already in negotiations to extend his agreement with the machine for at least one more year. He also appreciated the loss to the Lions, who swept him 3-0 on aggregate.

“Obviously no one likes to lose, right now it is a feeling of bitterness that has to do with what could have been. There is nothing left but to look for the next step, which is to be a champion ”, he began by saying.

For him ‘Colt’ Gutierrez, the improvement has been seen in its Real Spain in the time that it has been. “In 12 months that we have been here, the difference was noticed and we put the team with the prominence it should have and that pending issue is to seek the championship.”