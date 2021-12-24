What did Roberto Romano do to make Alicia Machado tired?

Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano they started their romance in reality The House of the Famous. Some thought that when the program ended, so would the relationship, but at the end of November, they announced their courtship through their social networks.

Three days ago, Alicia surprised with a new publication where she looks very pretty with an all-gold suit and her hair down. So far everything seemed normal, but nobody expected the text that accompanied the photo:

“True female empowerment is in our actions more than in our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisive. Be careful 2022 that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, SINGLE, with an armored and vaccinated heart”.

All the followers of the ex miss Universe They began to comment that, within all that message, what I wanted to highlight the most was the word “single“, Which he wrote in capital letters so that it does not go unnoticed.

Automatically, everyone flew to the profile of Roberto Romano to see if there was any hint or a new post that would clarify everything. When not finding anything in particular, a user signed a photo asking if he was single, to which the actor replied: “Yes”, confirming their breakup.

The reasons why Alicia Machado got tired

Yes OK Alicia machado did not come out to make any kind of comment about her publication or about the reasons that led her to make that decision, many say that the photos that came to light a few days ago, where Roberto Romano with another woman, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

In the images, you can see the actor kissing and hugging a woman in the pool. As far as it was known, the man was on vacation on the beach with Tefi Valenzuela and Christian de la Campa, who were also part of the reality show The House of the Famous.

Did you like the couple that Alicia and Roberto made?