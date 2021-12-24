What did Roberto Romano do to make Alicia Machado tired?

Admin 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano they started their romance in reality The House of the Famous. Some thought that when the program ended, so would the relationship, but at the end of November, they announced their courtship through their social networks.

Three days ago, Alicia surprised with a new publication where she looks very pretty with an all-gold suit and her hair down. So far everything seemed normal, but nobody expected the text that accompanied the photo:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved