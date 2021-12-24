What happens to our cells after physical exercise?

The sugar o Sucrose is one of the main energy substrates for muscle contraction during physical exercise. Absorption is carried out by a collection of molecular machines called proteins. This process begins with the binding of the small protein insulin to other proteins (receptors) on the surface of fat and muscle cells.

This triggers a cascade of thousands of protein signals within the cell, a process called “phosphorylation.” Ultimately, these phosphorylation signals open the protein “gates” and carry sugar into cells.

Our own fingerprint

Along these lines, a new research work has been developed, published in Nature Biotechnology, the result of a global collaboration of scientists from the University of Sydney and the University of Copenhagen.

By measuring proteins directly in human muscles using state-of-the-art technology called mass spectrometry, the researchers found that each person has his or her own. own ‘fingerprint’ unique to the activities of proteins.

Exercise and sugar absorption

The method they have developed identifies changes in proteins that differ between study participants in the same way that the sugar absorption. Using this method, they discovered a mechanism by which exercise increases the absorption of sugar in the muscles after insulin stimulation, providing a new understanding of this complex process.

“We all know that exercise is good for us, but it also helps prevent specific diseases. For example, it improves our muscles’ ability to absorb sugar from the blood after a meal, ”recalls co-lead author Professor David James.

The risk of prediabetes

The problem comes when this process fails: “It’s called ‘prediabetes’, a risk factor for many diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancers. Researchers don’t know what causes prediabetes, but if they did, they could design drugs to treat this condition before it triggers the disease. “

The researchers recall that many of these signals are currently faulty in prediabetes. However, they don’t know which ones are the most important to correct.

Lead author Elise Needham explains that a key challenge is the complexity of phosphorylation. “The exercise involves thousands of changes in phosphorylation signals and we do not know which are the most important to regulate the beneficial effects of exercise, “he says.

Coordinate response to exercise and insulin

To address this challenge, they developed a method called personalized phosphoproteomics. Using this approach, the team discovered a new mechanism by which human muscle cells coordinate the response to exercise and insulin.

“The differences between individuals mean that there is considerable biological variation in phosphorylation, like a molecular ‘fingerprint’,” said co-lead author Dr. Sean Humphrey of the Charles Perkins Center. This reduces the probability of identifying the most important answers. Instead of seeing this as an obstacle, “we use it to our advantage.”

Researchers also believe that technology can help identify other important molecular switches. For example, in the future, personalized phosphoproteomics will allow the comparison of diseased cells with healthy cells, helping to discover the causes of complex diseases.





Read also

Judith Vives





Read also

Drafting Vidae





Read also

Rachel Saez