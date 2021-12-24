What happens when a Tesla “runs over” an iPhone 13 at more than 100 km / h?

Despite being the strongest iPhone in history, a Tesla at more than 100 km / h is too much.

An unintentional accident has featured an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Tesla, with fatal conditions for both. Apple boasts that their iPhone 13 is the toughest they have ever made, however has been destroyed when crashing at more than 100 km / h against the Tesla. Of course, the car has also suffered damage.

This story, and the photos published, comes to us from Twitter, where the user @marvelwonderkat shows an iPhone 13 Pro Max lodged against the front bumper of a Tesla car. You can see how the iPhone was smashed, and the Tesla’s bumper was punctured.

Has anyone else had an iPhone 13 Pro Max embedded in their Tesla while driving 70 mph on a highway? Bounced once on the sidewalk in front of me, and this is what happened

Really @marvelwonderkat don’t know what really happened. He does not know if the iPhone was on the road and another car pushed it towards hers or if someone intentionally threw it, the only thing that has counted is that it happened suddenly and he barely had time to understand what happened.

“I thought it was a metal part of a car bouncing off the highway. I also thought the loud sound I heard was hitting the wheels. I stopped at a Supercharger and this is what I found.”

Tesla vs iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone was destroyed and the bumper of the Tesla badly damaged

Is it advisable to buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max?

At high speeds, an object such as a mobile phone can cause serious damage to a car. In this particular case, you were lucky that the iPhone crashed into the front bumper and did not crash into the windshield, as this could have caused a very serious accident. The iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs a lot, and over 100 km / h it can be a lethal object.

