What is Amazon eero – WiFi Mesh: models, functions and prices

Another of its advantages is that you can control what happens at all times, being able to see your internet speed, connected devices and that each of your devices is working correctly.

Mesh networks are based on the use of a base router and its satellites or access points that communicate to bring the user a WiFi network with the same username and password. Amazon promises to do the same in less than 10 minutes and in a much safer way. If you want to know more, we will tell you what it consists of and how to start using any of its models.

What is it for

One of its main advantages is that it optimizes the network so that the connection to each device in the most optimal and simple way. In addition, it has an application through which you can manage everything as you wish. Thus, you can improve the connection quality and speed to the internet that reaches your home, and specifically to each of your devices, taking into account their surface area, and you can also control everything easily to improve your security, privacy and connectivity.

Any of them will be ready in Few minutes after taking them out of the box and you will be able to configure your WiFi in a short time by downloading the application, connecting it and choosing the best place for its placement. Done this, it offers you a reliable network throughout the house and a more optimal connection. How you update your security and encryption protocols frequently to protect your network from latest threats you won’t have to worry about it. In addition, if you add the additional eero Secure service, you will find more benefits.

How does it work

The WiFi Mesh network creates a only WiFi network to which all the appliances and devices in your home are connected. The router assigns each device the 2.4 or 5 GHz frequency band and automatically reconnects it to each extender based on traffic and location needs so that you get the best connection quality. Also, as the system is scalable, you can add new extenders to increase WiFi coverage, purchasing them separately or in a kit.

How to use it

As we have said, starting to use this new system is very simple and you will need a few minutes. Besides, the application It will guide you through the entire process so you will have no problem starting to use it. First of all, you will have to download the free app eero that you can find in your Apple Store or Google Play, since you will have to configure it from your mobile with the application and you will not be able to do it from a web browser.

Once this is done, you will have to create your account entering your phone number and email. You will receive a verification code that you must enter on the screen to verify the account. Subsequently, the setting It is very simple. Unplug your modem and any wireless equipment connected to it, connect it with the Ethernet cable, and plug in with the power adapter. Plug the modem back in.

For create your network, you will follow the steps indicated. First of all, the app will look for it and when it is detected you can select a name for it. Afterwards, you will have to choose the network name and password for the devices to join it. All next and that’s it. You can add eeros to your network wirelessly or with an Ethernet cable. The next is connect your devices to the new network, searching for the WiFi network created in them and entering the password.

Set it up with Alexa

If you want to start using an Alexa product like Echo, Tap or Dot After installing it, doing this is much easier than it sounds. You just need to download the Alexa app on your compatible device and then it will be as simple as giving orders to do what you want in a more comfortable way for you.

To start using it with Alexa, you just have to open the app, touch the menu, give to Skills and search eero. You will have to enable skill. You will give your account information and you will verify it. With this, your device and WiFi system will have been paired. Then you just have to give the orders you want to Alexa to start using it. Remember that you can change the settings, for example, change the name of your device so that it is easier to name it.

Models

This device has several models, from the most basic eero to the most advanced eero 6 and its version with the highest features eero Pro 6. You can choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences, taking into account the possibilities of your network and the budget you have. To make the best decision, we will talk a little about each of the models and what they offer you.

Amazon eero

With the first model shown by the company, you will be able to access a system of dual band capable of supporting more than 50 devices connected and speeds up to 350 Mbps. It includes advanced online protection systems and is automatically updated for improved performance, new features, and security patches.

Its configuration is very simple and fast, so that you can surf the Internet with the best speed in a few minutes. Use the TrueMesh technology, which ensures that each eero connects wirelessly to the others in range. To install you need an internet service with a modem and a compatible mobile device. Works with Alexa.

Amazon eero 6

The WiFi 6 eero 6 router is a model that you can buy with a unit or router with two satellites that stands out for improving performance, speed and coverage in your home network. This Amazon mesh Wifi system is very compact, with built-in antennas, so its design fits well with any home and space.

It offers you coverage WiFi 6 on more than 75 devices at the same time with speed up to 500 Mbps. Includes acZigbee controller for a better connection of Alexa-compatible devices and has the technology Truemesh. In this way, you can avoid congestion on your networks by redirecting network traffic intelligently, controlling network drops and buffering.

It can cover up to 140 square meters, so many houses will not have problems to have the best connection at home due to the large surface area it covers. With the network that includes the extenders, you can reach a coverage of 460 square meters. It has 2 Ethernet ports. In addition, as it is compatible with all eero generations, you can update or expand your home WiFi network regardless of your internet provider.

eero Pro 6

eero Pro 6 is the fastest so far and has a coverage of up to 558 square meters. With it you can experience the best speed, since it allows speeds of up to one gigabit with WiFi 6 for fast connectivity in all the rooms of your house or establishment. Count with one tri-band system with simultaneous 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Lo and 5 GHz Hi bands, with enough bandwidth to support more than 75 connected devices.

Works in all areas of the home. Has a smart home hub Zigbee built-in, like the other models, to facilitate connection with compatible devices. So you can control plugs, locks, lights and much more without having to buy hubs for each one of them. It has all the advantages of the previous ones and much more, for a more optimal connectivity.

Eero Secure

Eero Secure is the monthly payment service that they incorporate into the company to offer their customers extra features beyond those that their devices already have and thus improve your privacy and security on the internet. Among them are the security filters cconfigurable, hub of activity and feature of ad blocking.

This company’s connected home security and protection service keeps your devices safe. You will have additional tools to manage your WiFi, such as those already indicated, which will depend on the contracted plan. Some of them, in addition to the above, are the activity perspectives to see how your devices use the network, weekly activity report and VIP support. Secure + It also provides you with a password, Encrypt.me, Malwarebytes, and DDNS.

The basic plan it has a price of $ 2.99 per month or 29.99 per year and the eero Secure + costs $ 9.99 per month or $ 99 per year.