what it means and in which cases it will appear

WhatsApp, the instant messaging service par excellence never ceases to amaze its loyal users. It is already customary to enable from time to time new functions that make the experience of sending a message, photo or video, even more entertaining.

These elements make it one of the most used in the world for users to communicate and exchange information and every day more than 5 billion people They use it for private purposes or as a work tool. Those responsible for the application are constantly working on its improvement and offer new functions such as the recent functionality of the mode ‘Multi-devices‘.

Now it is announced that a new possibility is being worked on that allows increase security and for a few days it has been speculating about the appearance of a third check or seen in blue color within the app.

The ‘app’ raises new features to improve the privacy of its users Pexels

First of all, you have to explain what various types of checks: when it only comes out one means that the message has been sent but not receivedIt normally appears when the receiver has the cell phone turned off or does not have internet access; two gray in tone, it means that Yes the message has reached you but you have not read it yet; by last, two blue checks, it means that they have read your message.

Do you know what its meaning would be and when it will be seen?

It is a function that for the moment not in the beta version of WhatsApp. According to the information released by the medium Infobae, the third blue popcorn would appear in the future when you make a capture from screen in a group conversation.

An example: “User (xxx) has taken a screenshot. For your security, do not provide any type of personal information, you could be the victim of fraud or extortion ”.

From Independent they also claim that its possible implementation could prevent possible cyber risks. For now, it only remains to wait for WhatsApp to make official the arrival of the third blue dove to the conversations.

