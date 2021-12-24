Where in the FIFA ranking did the Mexican team finish in 2021?

December 23, 2021 · 2:45 p.m.

The Mexican team full of criticism and ups and downs in the World Cup Qualifying managed to close the year 2021 being among the top ten teams in the FIFA rankings, a situation that if he maintains it, he could become the head of the group in the Qatar World Cup in 2022, however, they will have to improve their role in the tie where they still have 6 games left with Jamaica, Costa Rica, Panama, United States, Honduras and El Salvador, two of those matches will be in the Aztec stadium without public for the theme of homophobic scream.

The selection led by Gerardo Martino had a negative closure in terms of results and operation, losing the last two games of the World Cup qualification against the leaders, the United States and Canada, both games played away on the same FIFA date. At the end of 2021 Mexico is third in the octagonal final for the World Cup, tied in points with Panama and fighting the direct ticket and the playoff.

The tie could be complicated for the national team, the following FIFA dates and the last will be at the end of January, the beginning of February and the end of March. So it will be a fairly intense start to 2022 for the Mexican team, where some players will have just started their tournaments, at least that of the First Division of Mexico.

Mexico marches in the tie with 4 games won, 2 draws and 2 lost, having a very criticizable performance and that does not end up liking the fans, so they will have a very difficult task if they want to aspire to a direct ticket that at the time seemed to look simple, since they became leaders of the group without any trouble.

Mexico closes 2021 in the top 10 of the FIFA Ranking

The combined ‘tricolor’ was above the United States in the FIFA ranking, being in ninth placeOn the other hand, the North Americans fell to position number 13. The ranking changes monthly but it is interesting how the top 10 could be outlined for the World Cup, where being in the highest could bring advantages to the national teams.

The Top 10 of the FIFA Ranking

Belgium Brazil France Italy England Argentina Spain Portugal Mexico Denmark

The score was 1672.92 points is what Mexico obtained in the ranking to be in ninth position, above teams such as Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland. The funny thing is that teams like Portugal or Italy could be out of the World Cup as they are still playing their respective playoffs. Mexico is not yet at risk of being left out, but a losing streak could complicate matters too much. The Concacaf playoff would be against the representative of Oceania.

