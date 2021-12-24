Why New York is always covered in scaffolding

Those who visit or live in New York City will have noticed. Added to the skyscrapers and iconic places that we have seen in the movies is another “architecture” that seems to be a fundamental part of the Big Apple: scaffolding. What the hell happens so they are always everywhere?

The first thing we might think of is that both scaffolding and sidewalk sheds, those versions of scaffolding that serve to provide passage to pedestrians, they are due to the fact that New York is the city that builds the most per square meter on the planet. Works that usually take between one and several years, hence the large number of these structures.

However, it is not the only reason, not even the main one. To understand how scaffolding has formed part of the New York City landscape, we have to go back several decades.

In 1979, a 17-year-old girl named Grace Gold he died on the spot while walking through the city. The cause of death: a brick that fell from a deteriorated facade. After the event that had great reach in the media, the government established the so-called Local Law 11, a legislation where, each Five years, all buildings in the city must submit documentation of the condition of their façade to the Department of Buildings.

Such documentation must be certified by an engineer and, at his discretion, may require work to correct any defect. A law that applies to all buildings of six stories or more. Defects can include loose brick, cracks, deteriorated mortar, crumbling parapets, unstable balconies, and more. Once the engineer has identified these defects, he will hire contractors to fix the problems. All this information is included in the facade report that is presented to the city.

Since Local Law 11 requires new submissions for each building every five years, each city block will have buildings that will go through various stages of facade repair, perhaps for months (or even years), depending on the size of the building and the scope of work required.

In turn, this also creates a lot of work for scaffolding engineers, contractors and companies, and here’s the key, it costs building owners significant sums of money. Let’s think that when these façade restorations are carried out, the exteriors of the buildings are wrapped in netting and those scaffolding sheds are erected on the sidewalks for pedestrians.

Solution of many building owners to the high cost to pay for a reform or “update” every five years? Decline to get the job done, as renting sidewalk sheds indefinitely and paying small fines is far cheaper than a large construction project.

So the next time you travel to New York and see scaffolding everywhere, think that many will be because it is a new construction, but many others lead there. years, or even decades, to avoid the cost of disassembling and rebuilding them every so often . [Half As Interesting]