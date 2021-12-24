wreck the Intel Core i9-12900K

It will leave you open-mouthed! AMD have your chips ready Zen 4 and he’s testing them, popping up in the Geekbench 5 benchmark with a meaningless punctuation. Currently, it would be the most powerful processor in the database, although it appears as the Ryzen 5 4500U, and could be the test mule.

While Intel Alder Lake-S is rampant, AMD is secretly preparing its weapon, although not so secretly anymore. We do not understand if it is a mistake or is that it is a real beast of another level, since it gets a score almost 10 times higher than that of the i9-12900K. It appears in the shape of an APU, so we think they have used a “mule.”

AMD Zen 4 comes to Geekbench 5 and smashes the benchmark

As you can see in the screenshot, it would be a virtual machine that has been powered by a AMD Zen 4. Geekbench identified it as a Ryzen 5 4500U, but the performance is outrageous for a simple laptop APU. The result must be wrong because nothing fits us: 24,723 points in single-core and 5,588 points in multi-core.

We are talking about what it is almost 8.5 times higher than the Intel Core i9-12900K, which is the most powerful chip on the desktop today. The difference is huge in multi-core and single-core, but how did this error occur? Is someone playing a joke?

It is not about the April Fools because it is December, but it could have an explanation: use all cores for calculations in a virtual environment. This would cause the result to be as exaggerated as we see on the screen, but others think that these scores have to do with the stages of development, not being a real value.

What is the most sensible thing to do? Wait for the results that these processors take out when they go on the market, that is, in their final version. For example, the reverse has happened to Intel: Alder Lake-S and Rocket Lake-S leaks with low scores, so it was thought that they were not going to measure up. And so much that they have made the grade, but the i5-12600K It has proven to be a better option in gaming than many high-end Ryzen.

Launch of AMD Zen 4

The launch of CPUs AMD Zen 4 would be set for him 3rd quarter of 2022; In other words, at the end of 2022. The novelty would go through a novel architecture that will bring 3D V-Cache, a manufacturing process of 5 nm and more cores.

It is not yet known whether the design will be adopted MCM on these chips, or if they would have hybrid cores like Intel Alder Lake-S. The truth is that they ensure that they will be compatible with DDR5 and PCI-Express 5.0, with the possibility that there is no DDR5 support in AM5, which will be the final socket.

Finally, and by way of detail, many information suggest that AM5 will be a type of LGA socket, like those of Intel.

What do you think of this score? Is it something real, or is it just a mistake?