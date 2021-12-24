Yanet García is ousted by her beautiful sister. Does OnlyFans open?

Few know that the coquette ex weather girl Yanet García has a sister and that is why today we will introduce her to you, as many even assume that she is much more beautiful than the driver herself.

Yanet García, who is also known as La Chica del Clima from the HOY program, is undoubtedly one of the most relevant celebrities in Mexico, this because of her talent in front of the camera.

It should be noted that she no longer works in Televisa For some time, however, in order to stay in touch with her followers, she has been very active on her social networks, where she leaves little to the imagination.

In fact, in that same network, it was where his fans realized that he has a sister, who is extremely beautiful, so what is known will be said here.

His sister is called Alondra Garcia And he wanted to be away from the public spotlight, so much so that even his Instagram account is private, however, his followers are more than 11 thousand.

It is worth mentioning that if Alondra poses as a whole model it is because for a time she was professionally dedicated to it.

That’s right, Alondra García was Miss Nuevo León in 2014, and unfortunately she is no longer interested in the artistic medium, since she has two daughters who are her adoration.

However, from time to time she shares images of her beauty on her Instagram account.

Another thing that has been said to the young woman is that she has a style when it comes to dressing very contrary to her sister’s.

It is important to mention that Yanet García does not speak much about her sisters because as a public figure that she is, she prefers to keep them away from controversy.

On the other hand, Jennifer García is the youngest of Yanet’s sisters and on her Instagram account @iamjennifergs she accumulates more than 50 thousand followers. And it was Yanet herself who asked her fans to follow her sister on Instagram.

Jennifer has decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps and has started her modeling career.

Prisma García is also Yanet’s sister and although she publishes little on social networks, she has several fans.

On her Instagram account @iamprismagarcia she has more than 18 thousand followers and unlike her sisters, she is not dedicated to modeling.