Yankees sign another catcher with major league experience

The New York Yankees reached a Minor League agreement with the receiver David freitas, who has experience in MLB.

Freitas debuted in 2017 in the MLB with the Atlanta Braves where he exhausted a total of six games, in that same year he was put on assignment and claimed by the Seattle Mariners, with whom he played 36 games in 2018.

In 2019, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitcher Sal Biasi. Right there David Freitas played 16 games where he could only accumulate one hit in 16 at-bats, since then he has not been in the Major Leagues again.

Where have you been then?

David, 6.2 feet tall, 260 pounds and 32 years old, has spent his time in the Minors in 2020 and 2021 playing for the same Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Lifetime numbers in the majors.

In about 59 games, Freitas has hit 200 with 35 hits, 13 runs scored, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs and 12 walks.

For Spring Training 2022, the Yankees will catch Gary Sánchez, Kyle Higashioka, Rodolfo Duran, Austin Wells and also David Freitas.

Those who bring a safe position with Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higashioka, while Austin Wells is a prospect with a lot of projection that the Mules obviously are not going to release. Rodolfo Castro and David Freitas are the close friends who are going to have to show a lot.

VOTE HERE