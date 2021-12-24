You can now send dollars to Cuba with home delivery

It does not have to be only in MLC or CUP, now you can send dollars to Cuba so that your relatives can collect them at their own address and in the same currency, that is, in USD. We tell you how.

This end of the year the good news is brought by Sendvalu. The well-known platform dedicated to processing money transfers to Cuba and other parts of the world adds a new modality of financial transfers.

Although some intermediaries already offered similar services more or less informally, the really positive thing in this case is that it is a serious, responsible company with several years of experience. Everything that makes Sendvalu one of the favorite options when sending money to Cuba or other parts of the world.

Executives of this platform confirmed to Cuban Directory that, from this minute, money transfers are processed to Cuba, which can be collected in US dollars (USD) by the beneficiaries on the island.

“I am pleased to inform you that Sendvalu is already offering payments in US dollars in addition to maintaining shipments in CUP,” Sendvalu informed the Cuban Directory.

They specified, however, that for the moment the quantities will be restricted, since only shipments of dollars with closed figures will be delivered.

“Beneficiaries in Cuba will be able to receive shipments of 100 or 200 US dollars at their home. For the moment only these fixed amounts will be possible) “

Those interested in sending money to Cuba and having their relatives collect them in dollars can access this link for more details.

How to send dollars to Cuba with Sendvalu?

The Sendvalu website clarifies some essential aspects to take into account once you decide to send money to Cuba, so that your relatives can collect them at home.

“This payment method gives your recipient total flexibility. The money is delivered directly to the recipient’s home, at no additional cost to you or your recipient. Take into account that the beneficiary that you specify during the transaction process cannot be changed once the order has been placed ”, they clarify on the platform’s website.

Regarding the delivery times of the dollars “in general, the money will be sent to the desired address in Cuba in a few business days. All the provinces of Cuba are covered ”.

Despite the limitations and difficulties that exist for sending money to Cuba, Sendvalu has always looked for new alternatives to process transfers.

Is it safe to send money with Sendvalu?

Payment is secure and can be made quickly and without problems, using credit or debit cards (VISA or MasterCard).

“From some countries we also offer secure payment by iDEAL or Nordea transfer. Our service is officially authorized and regulated by the MFSA (Malta’s Financial Services Authority) ”, they clarify from the company’s website.