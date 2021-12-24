Youtuber pays for a movie theater to take children from home to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” | VIDEO

The good deed of a youtuber went viral on social networks, as it added to the fever of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”To surprise the children of a family home and their collaborators by buying all the tickets to a movie theater so that they could enjoy the film.

It was the influencer Lucky Mask who shared the feat on his account Youtube, where he emphasizes good actions and what they can do to other people, that is why he decided to take the children from a foster home to enjoy the famous movie starring Tom holland.

It may interest you: Fallen soldier? “Spider-Man” declares his love to his friend and rejects him | VIDEO

“The main idea of ​​the channel is to add positive actions in people’s lives while having fun. I believe that a good deed does not improve just one day, but improves people’s entire lives”Said the young man before starting the video and taking the children to a movie theater in the State of Mexico.

In addition to taking everyone to see the Marvel movie, he bought 100 soft drinks, 100 hot-gods and 50 popcorn to make the show more enjoyable and for everyone to enjoy a fun afternoon. The cost of everything was 15 thousand pesos according to the influencer, although some users assured that that would only have been for the food.

Give away tickets for “Spider-Man 3”

“If doing something nice for a stranger seems crazy, then let’s go crazy,” said the young man whose good deeds didn’t stop there and decided give away 40 tickets for the function of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

In the same video you can see that he performs a challenge together with his social media team, the aim was to give away 10 tickets each totally free to see the movie that has already become the third highest grossing movie in history.

It may interest you: Andrew Garfield reveals how much he earned for appearing in “The Amazing Spider-Man”; is the lowest paid

To do this, he took on the task of looking for people on the street who wanted to see the film and gave them the tickets without asking for anything in return. People were surprised and grateful to be able to join the fans of Marvel.

Finally, the team winner obtained 10 thousand pesos as a prize for giving away all the free “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets.

KEEP READING:

Spider-Man: In what order should you watch ALL the superhero movies?

Marisa Tomei wished Aunt May in “Spider-Man 3” was a lesbian

BTS: Tom Holland is his biggest fan and confesses what he loves most about the K-Pop band