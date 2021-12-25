15 products that Google has “loaded” this year 2021

All of these Google products and services have ceased to exist during 2021.

Google is so famous for kill some of their products and services, they even created a “graveyard” with some of the most popular. In addition, there are those who keep track of all the products that Google has “loaded” in recent years.

And, in order not to break tradition, this year the company has not missed the opportunity to end the life of some other product or service. We are going to review some of the most popular.

The cemetery of Google products and services receives new victims during 2021

January : App Maker | 2016-2021: it was a “no-code” tool that allowed companies to create custom applications without the need for programming. Project Loon | 2013-2021: the project consisted of trying to bring the Internet to rural areas of the world through balloons. The high cost of the project ended up being the cause of his death.

: February : Tilt Brush | 2016-2021: one of the first Google projects in the area of ​​virtual reality. It allowed creating 3D art in virtual environments. Luckily your code is still present on GitHub

:

March : Google Cardboard | 2014-2021: Another project related to virtual reality that was discontinued this year is Google Cardboard, Google’s attempt to bring virtual experiences to everyone, allowing the construction of an augmented reality headset using a piece of cardboard and a smartphone. Google Go Links | 2010-2021: In March, this tool for sharing shortened links to websites stopped working, and it had been around for eleven years.

: April : Google Shopping App | 2019-2021: With only two years of life, Google decided to withdraw the Android app from Google Shopping, its shopping service. Now this service is still alive on the web.

: May : Timely | 2013-2021: in May of this year we reported the disappearance of Timely, a popular clock and alarm app that Google bought in 2013, and which after several years practically abandoned, would stop working this year.

:

June :

: July : Fitbit Coach and Fitbit Yoga: One of Google’s first decisions after acquiring FitBit was to close the “Coach” and “Yoga” services integrated into the platform. Now, its functions are integrated directly into the “premium” version of Fitbit.

: September : Google Bookmarks | 2005-2021: One of the oldest services to disappear this year was Google Bookmarks, Google’s web platform for managing bookmarks saved through any browser.

: October : Google My Maps | 2014-2021: Although the Google My Maps service is still alive, its mobile application stopped working in mid-October.

: December : Google Toolbar | 2000-2021: with more than 20 years behind it, Google Toolbar stopped working this year because many of its functions were already integrated directly into the main browsers. Those who have never used it should know that it was a customizable taskbar that could be added to the browser, just below the address bar. Museletter | 2021-2021: lived only a few months, and although Museletter seemed like a promising project, it would allow anyone to create and share their own personalized newsletter, giving other users the option to subscribe. The product never saw the light of day.

:

Related topics: Google

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe