3 Christmas movies you can’t miss on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 Christmas movies who recently arrived at Netflix and that are ideal to celebrate with the family:

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

2021 British film that premiered in late November. “Young Nikolas finds his destiny in a magical village inhabited by goblins, on a mission to find his father … and bring home the gift of hope,” says the film’s official synopsis.

The poignant christmas movie is directed by Gil Kenan and stars Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Maggie Smith, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones and Zoe Margaret Colletti, among others. The film premiered on Wednesday, November 24 and lasts 106 minutes.

Single for Christmas

Funny 2021 comedy that premiered a few days ago on Netflix. “Peter asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays. But his plan (and his feelings) change when his family plays matchmaker,” says the film’s official synopsis.

The fun christmas movie is directed by Michael Mayer and stars Michael Urie, Jonathan P. Chambers, Kathy Najimy, Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Macfarlane, among others. The film premiered on December 2 and is 101 minutes long.

A castle for Christmas

One of the Christmas movies that Netflix released recently. “To escape a scandal, a successful writer travels to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle … and confronts the owner, who is a grumpy duke,” says the synopsis.

The fun Christmas movie is directed by Mary Lambert and stars Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Suanne Braun, Lee Ross, Andi Osho, and Mark Fleischmann, among others. The film premiered on Friday, November 26 and has a duration of 99 minutes.