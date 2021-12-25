3 good compact mobiles to buy this Christmas

Related news

Compact mobile phones are becoming more and more scarce, and the concept has changed compared to a few years ago, but there are still manufacturers that they choose to design mobiles with relatively contained screens. If you are a fan of this type of device that is not too large, or if you want to give one to a loved one, these are some very interesting options you can choose from.

Google Pixel 4a

Google’s mid-range mobile has a 6.2-inch OLED screen Full HD + resolution, and in addition to having all the benefits of Google in terms of software, it includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 4A has 6 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 GB. In addition, it has a triple camera of 12 and 16 megapixels, while its front sensor is 8 megapixels. Its battery has a capacity of 3,800 mAh.

Sony Xperia 5 III

New Sony Xperia 5 III, a top of the range in contained size



The Sony Xperia 5 III integrates a 6.1-inch OLED technology panel at Full HD + resolution and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It mounts an internal memory of 128 or 256 GB of storage, as well as a triple rear camera of 12, 12 and 12 megapixels.

Inside there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G connectivity, as well as a 4,500 mAh battery with a fast charge of 30 W. In addition, it has 8 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung’s 2021 flagship has a 6.2-inch screen at Full HD + resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate ideal for multimedia content and compatible games. Its battery reaches the capacity of 4,000 mAh.

On the other hand, it has a In-house Exynos 2100 processor Accompanying 8 GB of RAM in addition to 128 GB of internal memory. It also has a triple rear camera of 12, 12.2 and 64 megapixels.

