“46 years later”: the emotional reunion of Amparo Grisales and her ex-husband

In each chapter of ‘Yo me llamo’, Amparo Grisales has stood out for recalling some memory of his childhood or youth that comes to the fore thanks to the interpretations of imitators of artists such as ‘Leonardo Favio’ and ‘Camilo Sesto’; However, one of the issues on which he keeps great secrecy has to do with his sentimental life, but beyond those anecdotes that he evokes in the artists’ contest, Many keep in mind that the diva’s first husband was the artist Germán Tessarolo.

Precisely, the Colombian painter put aside for a moment the publications of his works to share a photo on Instagram with his ex-partner in an emotional reunion that Tessarolo himself described as “unforgettable.”

“46 years later”, wrote the painter in the footer of the publication that obtained hundreds of ‘likes’. And it is that the marriage they had was registered when she was only 14 years old. According to the current jury of ‘Yo me llamo’ to the magazine ‘Bocas’, he did it to “feel older.”

“I thought I was old (…) and I wanted to leave the house; as they only gave the passport when they were older or married, since I married Tessarolo. Eye! I fell in love with him, because he was a hottie and a super artist. I was just born on television and he noticed me. And I got married, “said the model and actress.

It was a marriage that had a mixture of love and childish convenience, and despite the fact that both formalized their sentimental situation and decided to start a life together, they soon separated.

It is worth mentioning that, despite the age difference – Amparo Grisales is 65 years old and Germán Tessarolo, 79 -, both are seen to be very active and have demonstrated this in their respective professional fields.

Who is and why the importance of Tessarolo’s work?

The master was born in Venice, Italy, in 1945 and a few months after he was born he traveled to Buenos Aires with his family, the vast majority of them artists: his great-grandfather, Antonio Baggio, was at that time a professor of drawing and sculpture in Fine Arts. in Venice; his father, Aldo Armando, baritone and violinist, his uncle Germán Tessarolo Baggio, painter and publicist.

Likewise, on its web portal it indicates that its first individual exhibition was in 1967 and in each decade it has been present in different galleries and museums in countries such as Luxembourg, the United States, Italy, Venezuela, Chile, Panama and, of course, Colombia. Similarly, in 1976 was his first group exhibition with ‘Dos mundos de arte’, held in Bogotá.

On the other hand, the Jorge Garcés Borrero Departmental Library of Valle del Cauca is one of the pioneers of ‘Arterapia’ in Colombia, described as “a therapeutic pictorial exercise without rules that seeks to liberate the inner child through a catharsis through shape and color, achieving surprising results ”.

“For more than 20 years he has been conducting playful workshops with health professionals, patients, bankers and executives from other disciplines. Arterapia is a pictorial therapeutic exercise without rules, which seeks to liberate the inner child through a catharsis through form and color, achieving surprising results ”, the Bibliovalle portal also points out.

