6 apps for exercising at home

The purposes are fine, but you can start doing sports whenever you want, and you can use one of the home exercise apps that we are going to teach you to try to get in shape without resorting to the offers of the gyms. Although it is something that you can also do if you have acquired some perseverance when it comes to playing sports. These home exercise apps can make things a breeze for you and improve your workout routines.

Exercises at home: Without equipment

Exercises at home Without equipment

The Free Android

It is one of the Leap Fitness Group applications, which has several apps in which it shows you how to perform different types of exercises. In this case, the modality is sports at home, so you will be able to learn how to exercise without having to go to a park or a gym.

This application integrates different plans and exercises that vary depending on the area you want to act on, so it can be a very good action if you want to train in parts.

Download the application on Google Play.

Home Workout Routines

Workout routines at home

The Free Android

This app allows you to create different workouts, as well as accepting challenges based on your level. You can also enter your weight to calculate your body mass index and know the state of your body.

In addition, the app is capable of offer other data such as your healthy weight range based on your height. You will be able to access statistics that show your progress, as well as the remaining exercises that you have each day to complete your workouts.

Download the application on Google Play.

8 Fit





8 Fit can show you both routines and personalized exercises to lose weight or to gain muscle mass from your own home as recipes so you can take care of your diet while you exercise. This app can help you with the two most important elements when it comes to losing weight and keeping fit.

This application has more than 350 different exercises and some tests with which you can track your fitness and improve little by little as you progress. In addition, it is capable of synchronizing with Google Fit.

Download the application on Google Play.

Free home exercises without equipment

Free home exercises without equipment

The Free Android

Free home exercises without equipment is an application with quite a descriptive name and that it will offer you different exercise routines that you can do anywhere, since you do not need equipment of any kind, but not only that, it also includes different nutritional suggestions and diets. The application has a daily program that will help you plan your exercises and meet your goals.

Download the application on Google Play.

Exercises at home

Exercises at home

The Free Android

Free home exercises without equipment is a app with a pretty descriptive name and that it will offer you different exercise routines that you can do anywhere, since you do not need equipment of any kind, but not only that, it also includes different nutritional suggestions and diets.

The application has a daily program that will help you plan your exercises and meet your goals.

Download the application on Google Play.

Adidas Training by Runtastic

Adidas Runtastic

The Free Android

Adidas’ collaboration with Runtastic features over 180 exercises and a large number of recipes and nutrition tips to achieve your goal. You can create a personalized training plan based on your needs and focus on the areas you most want to strengthen. There are video sessions, guided workouts, and many levels depending on your fitness level.

Download the application on Google Play.

