7 questions about the Dodgers for 2022

Between casualties on his roster, player performance far from what was expected, to his plans for a new season, our main questions about the Los Angeles Dodgers are hovering over what will be the 2022 campaign in the Major Leagues.

Before the work stoppage between team owners and the MLB Players Guild, the Dodgers saw other teams signing from Max Scherzer to Cory Seager, two of their recent main stars.

Will we see years of MVP in Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger again?

Heading into 2022, Mookie Betts will be in his third year with the Dodgers on a $ 365 million contract for 12 seasons, coming from 2021 where he produced 23 home runs and 58 RBIs with the .264 / .367 / offensive line. 487 in 122 games, numbers that, although not entirely bad, but not what was expected for a player with a contract of more than 300 million dollars.

As for Cody Bellinger, he will enter his 27-year season in the majors, already in his sixth season, to begin to feel like a veteran. During 2020 in 56 games he produced 12 homers and 30 RBIs, with a bar of .239 / .333 / .455, in 2021 he continued his unfortunate step of underperformance to in 95 games only produce 10 homers with 36 RBIs and an offensive line of as low as .165 / .240 / .302.

A journey that for Bellinger has come with severe injuries from operation to one of his shoulders to injuries to calf injuries.

The end or return of Clayton Kershaw?

The star left-handed pitcher is in free agency at 33, who had a 2021 of just 22 starts, a result of sore elbow and pain in his left forearm. The 3-time Cy Young winner and who has participated in his 14 MLB seasons with the Californian team today becomes his coming or going in one of the main questions about the Dodgers.

End or return of Kenley Jansen?

Since 2012, the Curaçao has been the closer for the Dodgers, who at 34 is going to free agency. He had a great 2021 saving 38 games, the year where he was accompanied by a brilliant 2.22 ERA. Will he return to Los Angeles or is it already the end of an entire era?

Will Trevor Bauer return?

Before the start of the 2021 campaign, the movement with the greatest impact by the Dodgers was the signing of 3 seasons and a value of US $ 102 million, Bauer in his first year was only able to act in 17 starts, before an accusation of gender violence in his against that led him to cease his season. Court dispute that remains unresolved. Nor does a possible MLB punishment of the player prove guilty.

Will Chris Taylor still be a utility man?

The Dodgers and Chris Taylor agreed to a four-year, $ 60 million deal effective from 2022, Taylor an accomplished utility of great weight to the team for his ability to perform from every position in the outfield, to second, third base and stops short.

Given his fat contract that each season earned an annual average of US $ 15 million, we might well think that he would start to be used from a fixed position and not the rotating multi-positional player.

Will Trea Turner stay with the SS?

Turner came to the Dodgers in the middle of the 2021 season, although with the Angelenos he went from being a star shortstop to only having 3 games in position to take second base. As a result of the departure of Corey Seager after signing with the Texas Rangers, things in Los Angeles should end with Trea taking the position as their star.

Trea will reach 2022 in a great moment, after leading the National League with 195 hits, of which 28 were home runs and 34 doubles, as well as stolen bases with 32, along with 107 runs scored and 77 RBIs, in addition to the offensive line. of .328 / .375 / .536.

The beginning of the Buehler, Urías, May trilogy?

Walker Buehler had a dream 2021, having a 33-start season, posting an ERA of 2.47 with 212 strikeouts. Julio Urías was also another successful year, leading the entire MLB in wins with 20 after 32 starts, where he had a brilliant 2.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts.

Dustin May didn’t have the same luck, having only 5 starts in 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, before that he seemed to have a serious place in the team’s starting rotation.

May, 24, Buehler, 27, and Urías, 25, look like a great trilogy of young starters for the organization.