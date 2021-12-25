8 Spider-Man movie locations in New York

We are less than a month away from answering the question that has been driving Marvel fans crazy for several months: will we see a Spider-verse with Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield in Spider-man: No Way Home?

For more leaks that circulate through social networks, there is no way to know exactly if the new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will meet expectations. However, what we can do is revisit over and over again the seven live action films that precede No Way Home.

To accompany you, in Destinations we made a list with 8 places in New York that have appeared in the movies of the arachnid. It is not exhaustive, but we think it can be a good start for when you can visit the city of the arachnid in the future.

1. Times Square

Photo: NYCGO

This intersection of streets is an icon of New York, and the city is practically one more character of Spider-man. Therefore, it was impossible for him not to appear on this list.

For starters, we can see Times Square in the first tape of Spider-man Directed by Sam Raimi. During a festival, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin attacks the city for the first time. That filming involved a legal dispute between the production and some owners of buildings and luminous signs, as the latter were upset that Times Square was digitally modified to put logos and brands different from those that had paid for advertising in real life. Ultimately, a judge ruled in favor of the production, reports the CNET website.

Times Square also appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in a sequence where he confronts the Spidey of Andrew Garfield with Electro. However, here the famous street intersection was recreated on a set.

The place

Times Square is a square located at the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, in Manhattan. It has received that name since 1905, the year in which the New York Times established its headquarters in the current One Times Square building. Before that it was called Longacre Square.

On a typical day, up to 340,000 people can visit this site. Although its greatest influx occurs during the Fall of the Ball in the New Year, a celebration that attracts a million people (not counting the times of pandemic, of course).

2. New York Public Library

Photo: Unsplash / Jon Tyson

The moment this building appears is very brief, but significant. Uncle Ben drops Peter off in front of the library (although Peter is actually heading to an underground wrestling tournament), and this is where they have their last conversation. This happens in the first tape of the Sam Raimi trilogy, in 2002.

The place

The Public Library of New York It has 92 locations in the city, but the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building (the one featured in the film) is the most famous. It is a construction of Beaux-Arts architecture, whose exterior is made of marble; the front is guarded by the lions Patience and Fortitude. It is located in Midtown Manhattan.

It has a collection of approximately 15 million volumes, including medieval manuscripts, Japanese scrolls, contemporary novels, and even comics.

Inside there are temporary exhibits and guided tours to see places like the Rose Main Reading Room, which is the size of a football field.

3. Bow Bridge from Central Park

Photo: NYCGO

This is the bridge where Mary Jane breaks up with Peter in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3; leaves him with his ring and his bouquet of flowers, in a scene that saddened many (and gave ideas for memes to others).

The place

The bridge is located over the Central Park lake and gives access to one of the wooded areas of the park. Constructed of iron, it is considered a masterpiece of Victorian design.

Between 1859 and 1866, 27 arches and bridges were built in Central Park, each with different design and materials; Its purpose was that the park could be covered by various circuits and not only on foot, but also by carriage. With the passage of time some were eliminated and others added, so that today there are 30.

4. Staten Island Ferry

Photo: NYCGO

Even if New York is the city of Spider-Man, the first film starring Tom holland (Homecoming) was not filmed here but its main location was Atlanta, Georgia. However, one of the most epic action sequences takes place aboard a ferry that goes from Manhattan to the Staten Island borough, which is attacked by the Vulture.

The place

The ferry is a free means of transport in New York, used to travel between the boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island. It’s a 25-minute drive that offers panoramic views of the city and the Statue of Liberty.

In one year, the Staten Island ferry carries 22 million passengers, in an approximate of 40,404 trips.

Fun fact: in Homecoming we see that the ferry not only transports people but cars. This is a mistake, as the service was discontinued after the 9/11 attacks.

5. Brooklyn Bridge

Photo: NYCGO

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield, The Brooklyn Bridge is the setting for Gwen’s “I love you” message, written in giant cobwebs.

The place

Opened in 1883, the bridge was planned by architect John Augustus Roebling so that people, who had to cross daily from Brooklyn to Manhattan, would not suffer from the boat trip on the frozen river during winter. It spans 1.8 meters in length and when it opened it was the longest suspension bridge in the world.

It is built with limestone, granite, and cement. Its architectural style is neo-Gothic and can be identified by the pointed arches that join its two side towers.

6. Flatiron Building

Photo: NYCGO

In the trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, this building is the headquarters of the Daily Bugle newspaper, where Peter gets a job for his exclusive photographs of Spider-man; In other words, it is the workplace of the iconic J. Jonah Jameson.

The place

Unmistakable for its triangular shape, the Flatiron Building was one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city when it was built in 1902. It has 22 stories and is clad in white terracotta. It is so well known that the surrounding neighborhood was named after the structure: Flatiron District.

7. Hearst Tower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Alsandro

In the Spider-Man movies directed by Marc Webb they used this building as a base to represent the headquarters of Oscorp Industries. Why do we say as a base? Actually the upper part of the structure was modified with CGI to give it the look that you can see in the saga and, if you saw it in front of you, you would not recognize it so easily. They also used the lobby and loading dock to showcase Oscorp’s interiors.

Just filming for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the work on the Hearst Tower took two days and the mobilization of more than 100 people.

The place

The tower is the headquarters of the American media company Hearst. Its first six stories date from 1928, but the rest of its structure was completed in 2006 by renowned architect Norman Foster. It is 183 meters tall and 46 stories high, plus a distinctive steel and glass exterior that looks like a giant honeycomb. It has a LEED certification because the building was conceived with sustainable practices.

8. Queensboro Bridge

Photo: NYCGO

In the first film of the Sam Raimi trilogy, this is the bridge where the final battle between Spider-man and the Green Goblin. When Tobey Maguire’s Spidey apparently has to choose between saving Mary Jane or a group of children on a streetcar.

It is possible that we will see the Queensboro Bridge in the next arachnid movie, as there are already official images of a scene where Peter and MJ jump from there.

The place

It is a cantilever bridge built over the East River, connecting Manhattan and Queens. It dates from 1909 and, at that time, it was the longest bridge of its kind in the United States. It measures just over a kilometer and has 2 levels. By 2018 it was transporting 145,500 vehicles, 5,000 cyclists and 1,900 pedestrians every day.

