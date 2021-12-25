A former police officer guarding the Yankee Stadium reported that her boss raped her “almost every game day”

Police officers in front of Yankee Stadium in New York before a baseball game (Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

A retired NYPD officer assigned to custody of Yankee Stadium says that her captain raped her “almost every game day” for a year at the stadium, according to a lawsuit filed in the Bronx Supreme Court.

Gillian Roberts says Captain Jeffrey Brienza, her boss in the 44th Precinct, he even changed his schedule to make sure he had more time with her, says the lawsuit.

When she denied his advances or tried to avoid him, Brienza turned hostile, harnessing his power as his boss to give him undesirable positions and displaying open hostility.

The situation became so dire, the former police say, that “He felt that he was no longer there to perform the duties of a police officer, but to provide sex without consent to the Captain.”

Brienza is now stationed in Precinct 25, based on demand and online databases.

Officer Gillian Roberts worked in Long Island City and Queens for more than 20 years before being transferred to the Yankee Stadium department in March 2020. In her new and most desirable assignment, Brienza “Almost immediately” he began to show his preferential treatment and was “too attentive”, says the lawsuit.

Roberts, a black woman, was uncomfortable with the dynamics and felt “Trapped”, but he felt he had no recourse.

“Brienza purposely and premeditatedly manipulated Mrs. Roberts in order to make her believe that he was there for her, and he tactfully worked to gain her trust,” say their lawyers.

Brienza allegedly cut her off from other officers, took full control of her schedule, and made Roberts her personal driver, which she said was unusual and unprecedented.

The first alleged assault took place at the end of a shift in June 2020, when Brienza entered the women’s bathroom while Roberts was using it and forced her to have unprotected oral and vaginal sex, the victim alleges. After she yelled “No!”, Brienza allegedly yelled “Yes!”, Placing his hands around her neck and ejaculating inside her, says the document.

Captain Jeffrey Brienza reportedly raping Officer Gillian Roberts while serving on Yankee Stadium guard.

After the first round, Brienza “Became even more possessive”, alleges, and continued raping her “almost every game day” and “most non-game days when they were on duty at the same time he arranged for them to be alone.” If he spoke, Brienza threatened to ruin his career.

The complaint also claims that Brienza ordered Roberts to stop at specific locations as he was driving home, where he would meet her, he would get into her vehicle and orally rape her.

Roberts also says that the other elite officers turned on her, calling her the “Captain’s girl”, which made her feel like she couldn’t count on other police officers to defend her if a dangerous situation arose.

In September 2021, Roberts approached the Office of Internal Affairs about the alleged abuse, which launched an investigation.. He then retired early from the force on November 30, 2021, even though he would have liked to stay longer at work.

“Before working at the Detail Stadium, putting on the uniform was the best moment of the Claimant’s day, as she was proud that as an officer she was able to help many people,” the complaint says, emphasizing that the alleged serial rapes caused her severe mental anguish, physically injured her and destroyed her career.

A spokesman for the city’s Legal Department said it will review the complaint when it is delivered.

“The incident is under internal review”, said police spokesman Sgt. Edward Riley to The New York Post

