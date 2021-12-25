A policeman, a father and their son die in a traffic accident in Aguadilla

A policeman, a father and his son died this morning in the middle of a traffic accident that was reported on the PR-110 highway, kilometer 30.8, in the Aguacate neighborhood of Aguadilla.

According to the news report of the Uniformed, the events occurred around 12:30 am under circumstances that are still under investigation.

According to the research, Eric D. Arreizaga Cruz, 18, He was traveling on the aforementioned road in a Nissan, model 350Z from 2004, at a speed greater than that allowed by law and upon reaching kilometer 30.8 he lost control and control of the steering wheel.

Immediately afterwards, his car hit the front of a Dodge Charger, year 2021, that was driven by José Ferrer Pabón, 44, who was an agent of the Stolen Vehicles Division of the Aguadilla police region. Ferrer Pabón was leaving his work shift and heading home.

In addition, along with Arreizaga Cruz his father traveled, José Arreizaga Jordán. The 41-year-old man received serious injuries that caused his death while he was being treated at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Aguadilla.

Sergeant José D. Cordero Quiñones, assistant director of the Aguadilla Highway Patrol Bureau, and Prosecutor Omar Manfredi took charge of the investigation.

The police commissioner reacts

After learning of the death of Ferrer Pabón, the Police Commissioner, Antonio López Figueroa, regretted the death through a message on his Facebook account.

“There are no words that can describe the pain represented by the loss of our colleague José Ferrer Pabón, plate 35961, attached to Vehicles Hurtados Aguadilla. It has been a very tough year for the police officers. They (the cops) have faced countless difficult events and yet they continue and fulfill their promise to protect and serve, aware of the sacrifice that our oath entails.“Said the colonel.

“I ask Almighty God, that both his loved ones and all of us offer us the peace and comfort that we need so much. To the people of Puerto Rico, know that our commitment to them is unwavering. For this reason, we must honor the memory of those men and women who have offered their lives in exchange for our security and a better Puerto Rico, ”he added.

For his part, the Secretary of Public Security, Alexis Torres, also expressed his condolences to the officer’s family.

May God fill your family and friends with peace and strength. May he rest in peace, ”Torres tweeted.