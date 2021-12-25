A singer pointed out the “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth for sexual assault: there are already four women who accuse him

The singer asserted that the actor insulted her and threatened to “end her career” if she told what happened (Photo: Getty Images)

Another woman publicly noted this Thursday of sexual assault on American actor Chris Noth, the famous Mr. Big from the series Sex and the City.

The singer and songwriter Lisa Gentile assured in a virtual press conference that in 2002 Noth harassed her in New York. According to Gentile, the actor – who was his acquaintance – insisted on entering his apartment after giving him a ride in a car.

“He started kissing me almost immediately”, Gentile stated. “Then he leaned down and pushed me hard towards him.”added the singer who said she felt uncomfortable and had rejected her attempts.

“Then he got more aggressive and put his hands on my breasts and started to squeeze them hard on my shirt.”

Gentile indicated that Noth brought her hands to his penis. “I finally managed to push him out of his control and yell at him ‘No, I don’t want this,’” she continued.

The singer asserted that the actor insulted her and threatened to “end her career” if she told what happened.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker returned to being a couple in fiction for the revival of “Sex and the City” (HBO Max)

Gentile will not be able to accuse Noth in court due to the fact that the complaint dates from 2002, so it is prescribed in accordance with the legal framework of the state of New York, reported his lawyer Gloria Allred.

However, Allred said he hopes that a law, which will be analyzed next month in New York, will allow to open a one year window so that victims of sexual abuse can file lawsuits even if according to statutes of limitation they are prescribed.

In the past week two women declared to the specialized publication The Hollywood Reporter that Chris Noth sexually abused them.

One of them claimed that Noth raped her in 2004 in his apartment in West Hollywood, while the other says she dated him in 2015 and that after inviting her to his apartment, he became aggressive. Another woman told another publication that she was sexually assaulted by him in 2010.

Chris Noth, 67, has denied the accusations.

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, colleagues from Sex and the City, issued a brief statement Monday in solidarity with women (REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs)

“The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years or 30 days ago – ‘no’ always means ‘no’ – that’s a line I didn’t cross, ”Noth said in a statement to the magazine.

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, colleagues from Sex and the city, they issued on monday a short statement in solidarity with the women who denounced Noth.

“We support women who have spoken out and shared their painful experiences,” says the statement signed by the three actresses. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it. “

The actor comes from appearing in the first chapter of And just like that …, just released sequel to the popular series, again playing Mr. Big.

Due to these accusations, Chris Noth will no longer be part of the series The Equalizer from CBS.

Universal Television and CBS they jointly announced Monday that Noth is no longer part of the shoot “with immediate effect.”

Noth has played a former CIA director on The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

(With information from AFP and AP)

Keep reading:

The protagonists of Sex and the City expressed solidarity with the women who denounced Chris Noth

“Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth was charged with raping two women