Adamari López becomes ‘Santa’ with a red dress, full of transparencies: PHOTO

At 50 years of age, the “Chaparrita de oro” has proven to be a true fashionista because throughout the month of December she has shown her best Christmas looks.

It is no secret to anyone that the actress has taken a true 180º turn in her life, and her physical change has proven to be only the tip of the iceberg, since she is in one of her best stages.

Since last May, López shared that he would permanently separate from the father of his daughter, Toni Costa, with whom he had already had more than 11 years of relationship, but the reasons remain unknown.

Through social networks, a series of versions began to circulate that pointed out that the Spanish had been unfaithful to the Puerto Rican driver on more than one occasion.

Other gossip claimed that she got tired of keeping it, because her popularity and exclusivity with the famous Spanish-speaking network, Telemundo, began to bear good economic results.

However, she has been the one who ensures that the reasons will be kept between them, but they continue to have a very close relationship for the good of little Alaïa.

Since then, the singer has become one of the most sought-after bachelors on TV, and she has not stopped showing off her good attributes in provocative transparencies.

Transparent dress for Christmas

With just over five days to the end of the year 2021, the famous Puerto Rican-born driver seduced everyone from the morning of “Hoy Día” with a daring red dress.

And it is that in her latest appearances, the actress has shown that transparencies are her new ally, as she has not stopped surprising with sensual and daring outfits.

Since her participation as a judge in Miss Universe, the host demonstrated how to bring the transparent to the true luxury finery and in long dresses, as well as in other garments.

At 50 years of age, little Alaïa’s mother surprises everyone again with a red dress at the knee, and with an opening at the height of the thigh.

What has attracted the most attention is the sensual neckline and it is a very pronounced one in a “V” cut but not open, but rather with a sexy transparency that reveals its attributes.

Unsurprisingly, thousands of fans have applauded her good taste in dressing during one of the most colorful and sensual times of the year, and she continues to break the standard.

It should be noted that not everything is rosy, as there are some haters who have dared to point out it as ridiculous and even vulgar for the use of tight and transparent garments.

