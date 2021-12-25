Adamari López outshines Maribel Guardia, the two in an elegant red dress | Special: Instagram

In a true duel of beauties, Adamari Lopez Y Maribel guard They posed dressed in elegant red dresses and although both looked stunning, the charismatic Puerto Rican outshined the charming Costa Rican with her exquisite Christmas outfit.

Adamari Lopez looked spectacular during the recent broadcast of the hit morning show Today clad in a passion red dress that accentuated her statuesque figure and left her shapely legs uncovered.

The actress and presenter of 50 years old She wore a deep neck sleeveless pencil dress with a deep side slit from Pinkapple Dresses that she accessorized with long earrings, high gold sandals and a traditional Christmas hat.

The artist originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico, squandered its matchless beauty from the forums of Telemundo wearing her golden hair in soft days with a side parting and a metallic makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and nude lips.

The singer’s ex-wife, Luis Fonsi, is one of the most beloved hosts on Hispanic television and since the premiere of the hit show Hoy Día has captivated the Latino audience dressed in exclusive and exquisite outfits by renowned fashion designers.

Maribel guard He published a family photograph through his social networks in which he is seen dressed in an elegant red dress tight to his stylized silhouette accompanied by his good wishes for his millions of followers.

The actress, presenter and singer of 62 years old She posed captivatingly from her luxurious residence dressed in a V-neck pencil dress with long sleeves that was complemented with gold earrings and tall red strappy sandals.

The former beauty queen from Saint Joseph, Costa RicaShe wasted her innate flirtation, showing off her long straightened jet black hair and smoky makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate red lips.

The ex-partner of Joan Sebastian She is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in show business and throughout her long artistic career she has conquered the audience with her undeniable talent, her charismatic personality, her stunning beauty and her statuesque figure.

Adamari López and Maribel Guardia are extremely popular on social networks and often share their favorite poses dressed in classic, romantic, dramatic and avant-garde outfits, causing sighs and praise among their millions of admirers.