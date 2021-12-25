Vicente Fernández: Adoptive daughter could be his biological descendant

According to Olga Wornat, the adopted daughter Vicente Fernández is actually his biological descendant, news that has undoubtedly surprised the entertainment world and its followers quite a bit.

That’s right, the publication ‘El Rey’ by the Argentine journalist assures that Alejandra is Fernández’s biological daughter.

As you may recall, El Rey is the unauthorized biography of the singer Vicente Fernández written by the Argentine journalist Olga Wornat who has given a lot to talk about in recent days because in the publication it reveals moments of the Fernández family that had never been talked about before.

Recently, it was revealed that the book claims that Vicente’s supposed adoptive daughter, Alejandra Fernandez, is actually his biological daughter.

It should be noted that Fernández had three children with Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, Alejandro, Vicente Jr. and Gerardo, hence the much-mentioned phrase Los tres potrillos, a name that was also given to the ranch.

However, the couple never had a girl and when Alejandra was born the family decided to adopt her at 40 days old.

It is known that she is the daughter of Gloria Abarca, Refugio’s sister, although Wornat points out that the interpreter of Motivos had an affair with Gloria, hence the birth of Alejandra.

In an interview offered by the “Charro de Huentitán” some years ago, he explained that he had a special connection with the little girl.

Alejandra’s story was, I don’t know, 40 days old, so it was my birthday and I lived in Guadalajara, and she (Gñoria) left the girl with me. He left her and I played with her until she made her sleepy. Then I put her in the crib and said: ‘go to sleep now’ and she fell asleep. With that they beat me ”he explained.

In addition to this, he mentioned that when Alejandra was four years old, her mother made the decision to take her away.

However, she returned her to Vicente, since according to Gloria, she saw that they both suffered from not being together.