Alberth Elis continues to receive praise in France and the media are wondering who that gunner is; former Bordeaux player praises him

2021-12-25

The Honduran attacker Alberth elis He risked a lot financially to seek success. He sacrificed the great salary he earned at the Houston Dynamo for emigrating to Europe earning 50%, but he knew that his sacrifices would bring the reward. Now that he arrived at Bordeaux in the middle of this year, he is on his way to recover that salary because he will sign a new contract when he is signed permanently.

Various international media have begun to wonder who is this long-haired, spiky, fast and scorer Honduran striker who is occupying large spaces in the French press. The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo asked a question about the level he is showing at Bordeaux.

“Alberth Elis has dazzled locals and strangers in his first six months in Ligue 1 in France, as he has accumulated seven goals in just eleven games to become the great Honduran hope for the future,” highlights the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo .

FORMER BORDEAUX STAR SURRENDERS TO ELIS

Benoit Tremoulinas, a former Girondins de Bordeaux star and now an analyst for the prestigious French daily L´Equipe, did not hesitate to say that Alberth Elis is undoubtedly the signing of the summer in France for the goals he has scored in his first 11 matches in Ligue 1, which they are seven.