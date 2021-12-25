Alberth Elis continues to receive praise in France and the media are wondering who that gunner is; former Bordeaux player praises him

2021-12-25
The Honduran attacker Alberth elis He risked a lot financially to seek success. He sacrificed the great salary he earned at the Houston Dynamo for emigrating to Europe earning 50%, but he knew that his sacrifices would bring the reward. Now that he arrived at Bordeaux in the middle of this year, he is on his way to recover that salary because he will sign a new contract when he is signed permanently.
Various international media have begun to wonder who is this long-haired, spiky, fast and scorer Honduran striker who is occupying large spaces in the French press. The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo asked a question about the level he is showing at Bordeaux.
“Alberth Elis has dazzled locals and strangers in his first six months in Ligue 1 in France, as he has accumulated seven goals in just eleven games to become the great Honduran hope for the future,” highlights the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo .
FORMER BORDEAUX STAR SURRENDERS TO ELIS
Benoit Tremoulinas, a former Girondins de Bordeaux star and now an analyst for the prestigious French daily L´Equipe, did not hesitate to say that Alberth Elis is undoubtedly the signing of the summer in France for the goals he has scored in his first 11 matches in Ligue 1, which they are seven.
And it is that the attacker catracho has the best average of goals by party of all the League. He barely arrived in August but made his debut at the end of September because he was injured in the Gold Cup with the National Team, but he closed the year in a fantastic way being the revelation in French football.
“He is a very popular player at Bordeaux, a player who has a lot of play. He is generous, defends a lot, attacks a lot. This is the satisfaction of the Bordeaux transfer window. The tricky thing for players coming from abroad is to adapt quickly. He had quite a quick adaptation time because he simply put himself at the service of the collective, “said Trémoulinas in statements published in the Paris-published daily L´Equipe.
The seven annotations of the Catracho attacker now place him among the best Latin American scorers in France, even above the great stars of PSG such as the Argentine Di María, Leo Messi, as well as the Brazilians.
“He started to go down a lot, then he attacked well, and that inevitably brings goals. […] Tiago Djaló has many times against Alberth Elis, who will have been an incredible client. Alberth Elis is powerful and has good ball coverage. And what a waste of energy … “, said the former player of the Bordeaux team who are amazed at the level of” La Panterita “.