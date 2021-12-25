Aleida Núñez excites her followers with a peculiar blouse

Aleida Núñez makes hearts beat to an open blouse | Instagram

“Tulum Tulum”, this is how the hearts of the followers of the beautiful Aleida Núñez must have done after seeing the photograph that has been taken in this paradisiacal place whose beauty is overshadowed by the statuesque Aleida Núñez.

The ex of Juan Ferrara boasted with his followers his stay in this Mexican port and went further, accelerating the hearts, taking out the most natural side of its enormous and radiant beauty that became an accomplice of nature.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez He decided that this place was perfect to pose for the cameras and he was definitely not wrong, because once again he looked more than radiant in front of social networks and those who matter most to him, his followers.

The Mexican actress moved everyone who usually admires the image by leaving her clear and thin blouse open, which she could not hide for any reason that the Televisa star forgot to wear something under her, or was it all coldly calculated?

The beautiful Aleida Núñez posed like a professional for the lens without looking at her but getting her biggest smile and sparkle in her eyes; In addition to showing off her abundant, completely natural and relaxed hair, letting the wind take possession of it.

Aleida Núñez makes hearts beat with an open blouse. Photo: Instagram.



The face of this beautiful woman was resplendent with a quite natural makeup and complemented her look with some subtle accessories that gave a little color to the photograph in question.

The beautiful star of La Fea Más Bella shared the photo on her social networks where she was admired and filled with compliments by her followers and who are now, after admiring such enormous beauty.

At 40 years of age, Aleida Nunez It could well be considered the new Maribel Guardia, as her enormous beauty seems to not suffer the ravages of time and she looks better than ever and like a young girl today.

This beautiful woman has been surprised to see that beauty and intelligence are not in conflict at all and are completely reunited in her person. Aleida, in addition to being an actress, is a singer, television presenter, influencer and businesswoman.