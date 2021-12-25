Alejandro Fernández shares a reflection on the death of his father

In the midst of the mourning that he is living for the sensitive death of his father, Don Vicente Fernandez, Alexander, his youngest son, reappeared on social networks to share with his followers a reflection in which he alluded to the departure of Charro de Huentitán. With a photo album, captured inside the ranch The Three Foals, the singer wrote a text in which he showed how much he misses his father whom, according to his own words, he continues to feel very close. The foal shared this series of photos, hours after the family’s celebration yesterday for the 50th birthday of America Guinart, a date in which Guadalajara was sheltered by the love of her children and her granddaughter, the little Cayetana.

To make this post in honor of the memory of his father, The foal He went to one of the most special places for Don Vicente Fernández on his property: the stables. With the place where Don Vicente Fernández carried out one of his great passions, the singer wrote some lines dedicated to the memory of his father: “How singular life seems. Come to the place where so many sunsets, you saw go by and realize that nothing has really happened. The road, although long and sometimes turbulent, always brought us back home. Our house. Dogs howl and horses whinny. They keep hearing your voice in the wind. I miss you. Let the mariachi not stop ringing “, reads the singer’s feed.

With this publication, El Potrillo provoked the reaction of more than 200 thousand followers, among them, his son Álex, who wrote to him in the messages: “The circle of life”. In addition to his first-born, the singer received a message from one of his best friends, Juan Carlos Valladares, husband Ximena Navarrete, who wrote: “Courage compa. You are loved “. In the images, Alejandro appears in the stables, in a very thoughtful attitude and in one of the photos he appears caressing one of the miniature specimens that his father created, a breed in which the Charro de Huentitán worked for years and became one of his most important achievements, in fact, there are many celebrities who received one of his copies as a gift.

His nostalgic return to the stage

Giving lessons of integrity, last weekend, Alejandro Fernández returned to the stage, after his father’s funeral. For the singer, it had a very special meaning that his first presentation after Don Vicente’s death took place in the same place where his father appeared for the last time: “Yesterday was the first show since one of the most decisive moments of my life … And I can’t think of a better place to have done it than in my beautiful Guadalajara”he wrote on his Instagram feed.

The singer continued thanking his family for the support they have given him in this difficult stage that he is living: “Thanks to my family, my people and God for all the blessings that, despite the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in, they always bring to my life. I am the most fortunate to have you. Here’s a bit of the first night of Made in Mexico on the last stage that I stepped on with my old man “, finished the singer.





